A closer look at Lady Amelia Spencer's stunning diamond engagement ring

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer confirmed the happy news that his daughter Lady Amelia Spencer is engaged to her boyfriend Greg Mallett on Monday, and the photos of the couple celebrating showcase her beautiful new diamond engagement ring.

The bride-to-be has a sparkling platinum band encrusted with pavé diamonds, with a large diamond surrounded by a halo of even more small diamonds at the centre.

The halo diamond ring is a timeless and elegant choice for Lady Amelia, and the style has seen a surge in popularity in recent months. Back in October, Pinterest revealed searches for seamless halo engagement rings were up 565 per cent making them one of the most covetable engagement ring styles for 2020. Perhaps Greg was one of them!

Lady Amelia Spencer has a halo diamond engagement ring

Lady Amelia's proud dad shared his excitement at the couple's engagement on Twitter, writing: "So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it's wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

Greg and Lady Amelia have been together for 11 years

Greg, 30, also celebrated the news on social media, writing: "So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15."

It is a particularly exciting time for the Spencer family, as Lady Amelia's older sister Lady Kitty Spencer is also busy wedding planning after reportedly becoming engaged to fashion tycoon Michael Lewis shortly before Christmas. However, we are yet to get a proper glimpse of her engagement ring.

