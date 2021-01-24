Kelly Ripa stuns fans with incredibly youthful appearance in latest photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star just doesn't age!

Kelly Ripa celebrated a milestone birthday in October after turning 50, but the Live with Kelly and Ryan star's fans couldn't get over how youthful she looked in her latest Instagram photo.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unique living situation revealed

In a picture posted on Friday, the All My Children star looked ageless dressed in a jumper with the slogan 'More Glitter Less Twitter', as she posed in front of the mirror.

In the caption, one of her followers wrote: "You look 38. There's no way you're 50," to which the star responded: "@kristoferbuckle did my makeup. It was a magical day. He's like a one man time machine."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa laughs off epic wardrobe malfunction

Another fan compared Kelly to her teenage daughter Lola, writing: "Wow Lola looks just like you here. Gorgeous," while a third added: "Do you ever age? You look beautiful."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's diet confession may surprise you - but it's so relatable!

READ: Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping swimsuit photo from family holiday

The star's makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, works his magic on many big names, including Mariah Carey, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Kelly Ripa looked incredibly youthful in her latest photo

The Hope and Faith actress often gets complimented on her appearance and looks TV perfect when she presents Live with Kelly and Ryan each day.

During the pandemic, Kelly adapted to working at home for a lot of 2020 and during those days she did her own makeup.

READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

The TV presenter returned to the studio in September when it was safe to do so, and has been hosting the popular daytime show there ever since.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star with her makeup artist

While it's been nice for a sense of normality again – for both viewers and Kelly – the star did enjoy spending quality time at home with her family, especially her husband Mark Consuelos.

Mark usually works away from home and it was the first time the family were all together for a long period of time. Kelly told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, that being under one roof for an extended period of time highlighted just how in love they are.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shows epic wardrobe malfunction in hilarious new footage

“The pandemic happened and we spent an unprecedented amount of time together,” she told Ryan just after Mark had left for Canada.

Kelly with husband Mark Consuelos

“We spent six months together in the same house. It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say."

The actor has since gone back to filming away from home, and Kelly and Mark often share photos from their virtual dates nights on social media.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.