Jamie Oliver's wife Jools hints at major wedding vow renewal plans The couple have been married for 20 years

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools were due to mark their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a ceremony last summer - however, due to the pandemic, all plans for a celebration were thrown out of the window.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Jools confirmed that their vow renewal is still very much on the cards, however, as she touched upon her "dream wedding dress".

The 46-year-old posted a clip from bridal designer Charlie Brear, which was posted to highlight charity campaign Bite Back 2030.

Alongside the post, Jools remarked: "This is awesome @charlie_brear, one day when we get to renew our wedding vows, I dream to get my dress from you [white heart emoji]. Also a great cause you are supporting @biteback2030, close to our heart – you star Charlie xxx."

The couple are parents to five children

Jools and Jamie tied the knot on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years. The couple have since become parents to five children - Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

Of their plans to renew their wedding vows on their 20th wedding anniversary in 2020, Jamie previously told Event magazine: "Jools wants to get married again. We'll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone. It's nice to have an excuse to get people together."

Jools revealed in July that they wanted to "do things differently" the second time around. "Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!" she told Red magazine.

Recalling their first nuptials, the doting wife continued: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn't like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

