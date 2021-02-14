Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announce engagement The couple met while filming Strictly Come Dancing

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez thrilled their fans on Sunday, when they announced their engagement.

Gemma posted a photo to Instagram on Valentine's Day evening which showed her kissing her new fiancé on the cheek as she also showed off her ring.

She captioned the sweet picture: "Valentine’s forever... Of course I said yes [heart emoji]."

The couple's celebrity friends were clearly thrilled for them, and rushed to share their congratulations, with former Coronation Street actress and Strictly contestant Catherine Tyldesley commenting: "Oh my heart!!! So thrilled for you guys! Two of the nicest people in the land."

Singer Fleur East wrote: "Wooooo! Congratulations!!!"

Gorka's co-star Oti Mabuse was also among the first to wish the pair well, commenting: "Yesssssssssss CONGRATULATIONS… MY HEART! So happy for you."

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of the BBC dance show back in 2017, although they didn't dance together until 2019's Christmas special.

They welcomed their daughter Mia in July of that year.

Gorka proposed to Gemma on Valentine's Day

Fans were convinced that Gorka would propose to Gemma when he returned from filming Strictly in December, after the couple spent several weeks apart due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the old romantic apparently wanted to wait until Valentine's Day to make things official.

Bilbao native Gorka paid a lovely tribute to his partner recently as part of a fan Q and A on Instagram at the end of January.

One of his followers asked the star: "When did you know Gemma was the one… Love you two together xx."

The couple are doting parents to 19-month-old Mia

Gorka sweetly replied: "When she made me feel like no other…," adding a red heart emoji.

When one fan posed the question: "When are you gonna propose to Gemma? Go on… do it," he replied: "Who says I haven’t," adding tongue out and laughing emojis.

Another added: "Do you think you and Gemma will have more children?" Gorka wrote: "I hope so! But not yet."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

