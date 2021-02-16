Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have received the sweetest handmade card from daughter Mia following their engagement.

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, shared their happy news with fans on Valentine's Day that Gorka had popped the question with a beautiful diamond engagement ring.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's exquisite engagement ring is worth £11.9k – see photo

They both shared a romantic selfie, with Gemma showing off her new band: "Valentine's forever... Of course, I said yes," she wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson breaks silence after confirming engagement

Gorka, 30, added: "The best day with my forever Valentine's. I asked and she said YES!!!!!! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's daughter speaks Spanish in adorable new video

Returning to social media on Monday, Gemma shared a snapshot on her Instagram Stories showing off the card from little Mia.

Gemma showed off Mia's handmade card on Instagram

The design features two swans made from Mia’s handprints, complete with a top hat, lace headband and love hearts. It read: "Congratulations Mummy and Daddy."

"Mia made this at nursery," Gemma, 36, explained in the caption, adding a love emoji and a crying face.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson hits back at fans criticising her parenting skills

Gemma and Gorka's engagement came less than a month after he paid a loving tribute to his partner during an Instagram Q&A.

Gorka and Gemma got engaged on Valentine's day after three years together

One of his followers asked the star: "When did you know Gemma was the one… Love you two together xx."

Bilbao-born Gorka sweetly replied: "When she made me feel like no other…," adding a red heart emoji.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals surprising tattoo as she poses in crop top

When one fan posed the question: "When are you gonna propose to Gemma? Go on… do it," he replied: "Who says I haven’t," adding tongue out and laughing emojis.

The couple welcomed Mia in July 2019

Another added: "Do you think you and Gemma will have more children?" Gorka wrote: "I hope so! But not yet."

On 5 February, the couple marked their third anniversary – and Gorka further hinted at a proposal.

Appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch the day before, the professional dancer revealed he had a surprise in store.

"I have something to plan but I will not say or I will give it away… your mum knows everything, she's my friend, she knows everything," he said, prompting Gemma to call him "sneaky" for keeping secrets.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.