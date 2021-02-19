Leigh-Anne Pinnock's engagement ring cost more than UK average salary - see photo Little Mix star Leigh-Anne got engaged to Andre Gray in May 2020

Proving that love endures all, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to footballer Andre Gray in lockdown back in May 2020, and her eye-watering engagement ring is one-of-a-kind.

RELATED: Celebrities who got engaged during the coronavirus lockdown

We asked the jewellery experts Est1897 for an exclusive valuation, and the amazing sparkler is thought to be worth over £40,000! Which is £9,200 more than the average UK salary which sits at £30,800.

It features an emerald-coloured stone which is in fact tourmaline, a stone thought to bring healing and balance to its owner. As analysed by the team at Est1897, the cluster ring also has rose gold mounted diamonds around the edge for a more feminine touch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most iconic engagement rings of all-time revealed

They said: "Tourmaline is a very fashionable stone and fits in with the other ring and jewellery this couple are wearing, the emerald colour chosen by Leigh-Anne's fiancé gives it a unique and beautiful look."

Leigh-Anne's ring is estimated to be worth a whopping $40k

Her Instagram post showing a close-up of her precious gem racked up over 300,000 likes and Little Mix fans couldn't help but gush over it. One wrote: "Look at her ring, oh my god," and another added: "It's such a beautiful ring."

The couple got engaged in their backgarden

Andre created the most romantic set-up for singer Leigh-Anne at their home as they celebrated their fourth anniversary together, before he popped the question. Two photos shared by Andre at the time show how he had strung a canopy of fairy lights in their garden to create a gorgeous backdrop for the proposal.

GALLERY: Inside the lavish homes of Little Mix stars Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade

MORE: The most unique celebrity engagement rings

As he got down on one knee, Leigh-Anne can be seen getting emotional with her hands over her face, but she later looked delighted as she flashed her beautiful diamond engagement ring for the camera.

Leigh-Anne cried at her romantic proposal

While weddings are on hold at the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we can't wait to see how stunning their special day will be. And judging on the lavish engagement ring, it'll be ultra luxurious, too!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.