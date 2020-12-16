Boris Johnson makes rash comment on wedding with Carrie Symonds The UK Prime Minister and Carrie are set to tie the knot

Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have been engaged since February, but it seems the couple aren't ready to share any details on the plans for their big day.

The UK Prime Minister appeared on a People's PMQs event earlier this month in which he addressed the future of the wedding and hospitality industry. Lara, a business owner from Cornwall, revealed that she had lost 100% of business this year, and also had to cancel her own wedding, before addressing Boris' own nuptials.

SEE: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds still can't get married - details

Loading the player...

WATCH: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce big news

"You are supposed to be getting married so hopefully…" she said.

MORE: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' private home revealed - and it's not at No 10 Downing Street

RELATED: Boris Johnson set to make history with wedding to Carrie Symonds

Boris quickly replied, "I didn't want to drag that in, I will have to take that one offline as they say…"

It was believed that Boris and Carrie had hopes to tie the knot in August 2020, after Boris sparked speculation when he announced that from the 1st of the month, couples would be able to hold wedding receptions with up to 30 guests.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds got engaged in December 2019

Nonetheless, the couple remain a fiancé and fiancée.

Boris went on to share that Easter 2021 could be a pivotal moment for weddings. "I think that mass testing will help before Easter, hopefully, well before Easter, but I think you should be able to plan for a really much more active summer, and lots of happy nuptial events all over the UK."

Boris and Carrie, however, are also expecting their first child in the "early summer", and so it's unlikely that they will be in a position to plan their big day for the same time of year.

Boris' wedding with Carrie will mark his third marriage, following his divorce from Marina Wheeler earlier this year, while Boris and Carrie's wedding will make history with Boris becoming the first Prime Minister to marry in office since the Earl of Grafton in 1769.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.