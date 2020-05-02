Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds reveal special meaning behind son's name The Prime Minister and his fiancée welcomed their first child in April

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have revealed the special meaning behind their son's name – and it's so touching. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her newborn on her private Instagram account on Saturday, Carrie revealed that she and Boris used their son's name to pay a fitting tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save Boris' life after he contracted COVID-19 last month.

Captioning the sweet image, Carrie wrote: "Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am. Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month. Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full."

The couple announced that they were proud parents to a "healthy baby boy" on Wednesday, with their spokesperson adding: "Both mother and baby are doing very well. The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

On Thursday, Carrie spoke out for the first time since welcoming her son, tweeting her support for the incredible NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Carrie wrote: "Clapping again for our tremendous carers tonight and wishing hero @captaintommoore. A very happy birthday. I also have another wonderful reason to thank the NHS this week too. Thank you so, so much!"

It was only in February that Boris announced that he and Carrie are engaged and expecting a baby. "The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer," a spokesperson for the couple said at the time. The last time a sitting Prime Minister welcomed a child was in August 2010, when David and Samantha Cameron welcomed Florence Rose Endellion into their family.

