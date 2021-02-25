MAFS fans notice something fake about Cameron's proposal to Jules Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson got engaged and married on the show

Married at First Sight Australia has had its fair share of ups, downs and drama. Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson are one of season 6's biggest success stories, getting officially engaged on screen, but eagle-eyed fans of the show have been quick to point out that the ring Cam presented to Jules is a fake!

During one of the heart-wrenching episodes, Cameron got down on one knee and asked Jules to marry him for real. He presented her with a huge sparkling teardrop-shaped diamond that's flanked with more sparkling jewels.

Previously in the show, Cam had visited Secrets Shhh to pick up a special rose gold bracelet for Jules, and fans pointed out that he may have got the engagement ring from the same brand.

The Australian jewellery store Secrets Shhh specialise in more affordable gems that appear to look like dazzling diamonds, claiming "we are the home of the diamond alternative," and they have since revealed that Jules' special ring is, in fact, a Secret Shhh purchase.

The moment Cam proposed to Jules on the hit show

A blog post on their site reads: "Sparkling with a total 2.64ct (equivalent) of Secrets signature diamond simulants, this exquisite ring has a 2ct (equivalent) pear cut centre stone accentuated by a halo of tiny round brilliants. Even the top surface of the ring’s band is exquisitely detailed with diamond simulants."

The couple married twice on the show (once for real!)

The jewellery house has made no secret of the fact that they have provided other replica diamonds for the show, including Dan and Jessika's promise ring.

Cam and Jules now live together with their baby Oliver

But although Jules' diamond may not be real, it appears their love is 100 per cent authentic, as the sweethearts have since gone on to move in together in a $1.8million mansion in Sydney, get married for real with a show-stopping ceremony, and in 2020 they welcomed their baby boy Oliver into the world. Aww!

