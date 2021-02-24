Shailene Woodley's engagement ring cost the same as a new Jaguar Shailene has revealed she is engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers

Congratulations are in order for Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers, as the actress revealed their engagement on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The star now wears a jaw-dropping diamond that's worth the same amount as a brand new Jaguar car.

HELLO! has obtained a ring valuation from Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, and the special piece has an estimated cost of at least $100,000, and you could pick up a shiny new Jag for that sum.

Diamond expert Mike said: "Aaron Rodgers chose a gorgeous, timeless engagement ring for Shailene Woodley with an approximate three carat round-cut diamond that has an estimated value of $100k or more. The beautiful ring will stand the test of time and is a showcase of the love they share."

Fans could only catch very small glimpses of the sparkling piece of jewellery as Shailene spoke via video link, only raising her hands to the camera occasionally to pause for thought or gesture.

Shailene confirmed her engagement on Monday

It soon became clear that the couple have been engaged for a while, unbeknownst to the public, and the star spoke very candidly to presenter Jimmy Fallon to confirm: "Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

The actress' fiancé is an NFL player for the Green Bay Packers, but due to the current restrictions and the timing of their relationship, she is yet to see him in action in real-life.

NFL star Aaron Rodgers proposed with a $100k ring

While picking up an award earlier in February, the American footballer player actually let slip about his engagement, but at the time no one knew it was to Divergent star Shailene.

Considering they kept their engagement so hush-hush, we wonder if this couple will marry in secret too, à la Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost?

