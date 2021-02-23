Katherine Heigl's 'ridiculously big' engagement ring has a secret tribute

Firefly Lane star Katherine Heigl has been married to singer Josh Kelley since 2007, after he proposed in 2006 with the most dazzling engagement ring. Her special ring not only features a three-carat diamond, but it also has a very special touch connecting her to her mother.

Josh surprised Katherine with the bespoke ring, and it contains part of the band from her mother's own ring.

When speaking to Cosmopolitan about her sparkler, Katherine admitted: "It's ridiculously big." According to Pop Sugar, the central stone is a three-carat pear-shaped diamond, and it is surrounded by glistening pavé gems.

The couple had met a year earlier when Katherine starred in one of Josh's music videos, and they went on to marry in 2007 with a winter wonderland wedding at Stein Eriksen Lodge in Utah.

Katherine Heigl's ring incorporates her mother's own band

On their 12-year wedding anniversary, Grey's Anatomy star Katherine wrote a heartfelt post, penning: "This man... this day... this marriage ...I am damn grateful. That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other. Happy 12th anniversary love of my life.

"And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter. Holy sh*t do I love you! Am still madly in love with you. Am forever blessed by your love for me."

The couple have been married since 2007

Katherine and Josh also have three children together, Naleigh, 12, Adelaide Hope, eight, and Joshua, four. Their two eldest children have been adopted and Joshua is their biological son.

Utah was not just the place for their romantic nuptials, but the family have since relocated there from LA. Speaking to Good Housekeeping, the actress revealed: "We had big dreams of expanding our family, moving to the mountains and having a quieter life."

