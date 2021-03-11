Married at First Sight's Cyrell Paule and boyfriend Eden Dally speak out about wedding plans MAFS Cyrell married Nic Jovanović on the show

Married at First Sight Australia's Cyrell Paule was one of the show's most explosive characters, and while her relationship with Nic Jovanović did not go the distance, she has since found 'the one' in the form of Love Island's Eden Dally. After Cyrell's very public marriage, they have revealed that they will not be rushing down the aisle.

The couple welcomed their first child together in February 2020, and while pregnant with baby Boston, Cyrell opened up to WHO magazine on the topic of wedding bells, saying that they had no immediate plans to tie the knot because of their son.

"I think I'll have the baby first," said Cyrell, and Eden added: "That's too soon. We've got the baby."

Cyrell went on to admit: "The baby itself was too soon... The only plan we have right now is to be the best parents for our kid." This was referring to the fact that Boston was a surprise for the couple, but they have both embraced parenthood and they often share beautiful family snaps on their respective social media feeds.

Cyrell and Eden now live together in Sydney

At Boston's first birthday party in February, the couple looked more loved-up than ever, kissing each other as they helped the one-year-old blow out the candle on his bespoke birthday cake. Now that their child has reached this important milestone, marriage plans could be a little closer, but fans shall have to wait and see!

The couple celebrated their son's first birthday in February

The MAFS star was nicknamed 'Cyclone Cyrell' after her appearance on the show, and even her Instagram bio includes this nod to her fiery side.

Despite being on different shows, the reality stars have found found love together

Cyrell and Eden reportedly met at a party and it wasn't long before the lovebirds moved in together at Eden's house in Sydney, and much of the stunning property has been shown off online. They have a lovely outdoor swimming pool for Boston to learn to swim, and the interiors are incredibly stylish.

