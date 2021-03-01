Stacey Solomon suffers pre-wedding day disaster – exclusive

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is set to say "I do" to fiancé Joe Swash this year, but on top of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she suffered a set-back with her DIY invitations when her wax seal stamp arrived with the wrong engraving.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares secret meaning behind extravagant engagement ring

The former X-Factor star has had a lot of DIY success stories over the years, so during a HELLO! interview we quizzed her on what she would be crafting on the day.

She revealed: "I'm not making everything! I'm getting lots from little businesses and a couple of big businesses and then I'm just making the little things that I enjoy. I'm making table numbers and I'm going to stamp my invites."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon celebrates new achievement

Which is when the mum-of-three confessed to an order error whereby her bespoke wax seal stamp arrived with filler text on it.

"I had a bit of a disaster. I bought a wax seal that you could personalise, so I added a 'J' and an 'S' and underneath there was another option to put your design in, but I'd assumed I had already done that in the first box, so I now have a wax seal that says, 'J, S, Your design goes here'," explained Stacey.

Stacey had a wedding DIY disaster

She went on to say: "I'm going to try and file it off with a nail file and see if that works. But that really put a dampener on my stamps!"

SEE: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's insanely organised family home

READ: More from Stacey's exclusive interview with HELLO!

The rest of the wedding planning is going swimmingly though, and the presenter has already told us about how her gorgeous boys will be walking her down the aisle along with her dad.

The star will have her dogs dressed up for her wedding with Joe Swash

Dogs Theo and Peanut will be getting in on the action too, as they are having suits made for the occasion! Stacey admitted: "I made a wedding planning book and a whole double page is dedicated to the dogs."

Stacey has been eyeing up dresses from Berta

While she is yet to try on wedding dresses, the presenter has been looking online already for inspiration, confessing: "I'm obsessed with the brand Berta. Everything's made out of glitter. I don't want the dress to be all glittery, but I definitely want sparkle!" We can't wait to see what she chooses!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.