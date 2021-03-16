Weddings in April and May can't go ahead as expected – details The UK coronavirus roadmap has been clarified

Contrary to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's COVID-19 roadmap announcements, weddings cannot go ahead as expected from 12 April.

The UK weddings Taskforce sought clarity on the guidelines, and discovered that ceremonies and receptions will, in fact, only be permitted in places of worship, public buildings and outdoor settings that are already able to open.

SEE: Weddings in 2021 - exactly what to expect

Weddings are permitted in outdoor settings

The large majority of the UK's licensed wedding venues which fall under 'indoor hospitality', where 71% of weddings typically take place are not included in this category, meaning that brides and grooms-to-be who hope to tie the knot before 17 May will need to amend their location plans accordingly.

One stipulation which does remain consistent, however, is that wherever the wedding takes place, only 15 guests will be allowed to attend.

READ: "We earn £100,000 and have saved £10,000 on our wedding so far - here's how"

Weddings are also allowed in churches and places of worship

Taskforce Spokesperson and wedding planner Sarah Haywood explained: "The roadmap indicated that weddings and receptions could resume on 12 April. We have now discovered, not by being offered the information but by analysing the small print and repeatedly seeking clarity, that this is not the case."

RELATED: Coronavirus ruined my wedding and I lost all my money

She added that an estimated 7,000 couples will be affected, with their wedding days being postponed or cancelled.

Rules will then change on 17 May. Providing that the number of coronavirus cases continues to fall, once the UK reaches stage three of the roadmap on this date, indoor hospitality venues will be authorised to reopen, including almost all of the UK's go-to wedding venues.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular celebrity weddings of all time

Up to 30 people will also be allowed to attend your big day, coinciding with groups of 30 being able to gather outdoors.

As of 21 June, when stage four begins, weddings should return to normal, with no limit on attendees and social distancing measures abolished.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.