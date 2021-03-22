Bella Thorne's fairytale proposal and $150k engagement ring - details

Congratulations are in order for Bella Thorne as she has announced her engagement to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo! The star's fiancé Benjamin shared the exciting news on Sunday on his Instagram feed, while Bella showed off her impressive engagement ring.

She has since filmed a closer look at her stunning diamond ring, showing how much the pear-shaped jewel glistens in the light. Along with the mesmerising video clip, the star revealed that Benjamin chose the piece by himself, as she wrote: "He knows exactly my style."

HELLO! has obtained a valuation from The Diamond Pro, placing the price of the incredible gem at around $150,000.

Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro said: "Bella Thorne's engagement ring is simply spectacular. Her ring features a pear-shaped diamond surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds - giving it plenty of size and sparkle. The diamond appears to be at least 4 carats and I'd estimate the value of this unique ring to be near $150,000 or more."

The loved-up couple shared the news online

After the initial announcement, Bella took to Instagram Stories to show that her apartment had been decorated for the couple when they returned home, and the place was filled with flowers, balloons, and a framed photograph of the proposal. The image showed that the romantic gesture included pyrotechnics and light up letters.

Benjamin's romantic proposal was on a movie set

Benjamin divulged that the engagement took place while they were filming together. He orchestrated the on-set surprise, revealing: "I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie. At the end of the last scene, she was at the monitor watching with the director and... surprise." How cute is that?

The couple have been dating since 2019 when Bella broke up with Mod Sun, and Benjamin and Bella are planning to have wedding celebrations in both Italy and America, their respective homes.

