Serena Williams' engagement ring cost 200x the average price - see photos

Engagement Ring Bible places the estimated value at $2million dollars, which equates to around £1.4million. Recent research by money.co.uk puts the average price of an engagement ring in the UK at £7,056, which means Serena's whopping rock is 200x more expensive than most.

Besides the price tag, the Reddit founder chose well when it came to Serena's dazzling ring as it is comprised of one very large oval-cut centre stone and flanked by two smaller semi-circle stones.

Ringspo have reported that the main diamond is 12 carats, and the piece has an exposed clasp fitting which holds the precious gems in place.

We haven't seen many celebrity engagement rings that rival the size of Serena's – perhaps only that of Beyoncé.

Serena's eye-catching ring has a unqiue design

Serena and Alexis' wedding was just as mind-blowing as the ring on her finger, with a lavish Disney-themed ceremony in New Orleans. Olympic star Serena wore an incredible wedding dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to say "I do", and had two more amazing gowns to change into throughout the day.

The tennis pro wears her ring on the red carpet

The Beauty and the Beast theme was marked by Serena's princess dress, the fairytale décor and the couple's first dance to Tale as Old as Time.

The 200-strong guest list included a whole host of A-list names like Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

The couple had a Disney-inspired wedding day

They picked 16 November as their wedding date as a tribute to the groom's mother, who passed away nine years prior. Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Serena explained: "It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding. Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day."

