Kaley Cuoco's third engagement ring is a huge rock The Flight Attendant star Kaley is married to Karl Cook

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco married Karl Cook in 2018, in a romantic outdoor ceremony followed by a fun reception. In December 2017, she was shocked to receive Karl's proposal and the most mesmerising teardrop engagement ring.

LOOK: Kaley Cuoco's $12million mansion with husband Karl is off the charts

The huge pear-shaped diamond is surrounded by dazzling pave diamonds, and the delicate band is also filled with bright gems, making it even more eye-catching.

Kaley's fiancé Karl posted an up-close photograph of the gorgeous ring for the world to see. Alongside the picture, he wrote: "I am so so, so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco sobs during her surprise proposal

It is completely different from the ring she received from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting, which was an emerald cut. Kaley also was engaged prior to this in 2011, when she said yes to Josh Resnik.

When Karl and Kaley got engaged, she shared a video that her fiancé had shot, showing her sobbing at the camera and holding up her left hand.

Karl shared this photograph of her jaw-dropping diamond

SEE: Kaley Cuoco swears by this under-eye cream to battle dark circles

MORE: Jed Duggar's wife Katey channelled Kate Middleton on wedding day

She captioned the candid video: "Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!"

Kaley has had two engagement rings before, including this one from Ryan Sweeting

Fans were overwhelmed with emotion after watching the sweet clip. One wrote: "Such an amazing moment, never seen someone so happy" and even this year, a user added: "Did I just scroll down your account to find this particular video because it brings me so much joy when I’m sad? Yes." How cute!

The actress slipped into a jumpsuit for her wedding reception

The Big Bang Theory actress then went on to marry Karl in a lavish ceremony in 2018 which included a horseshoe floral installation, monogrammed burger buns, a shoe shine station and a beauty room from Sephora for guests to re-fresh throughout the day. Just like the blingy ring, there was nothing low-key about their nuptials!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.