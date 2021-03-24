Celebrity engagement rings over $1million: Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, Beyoncé and more See the dazzling jewels of these A-listers

From luxury mansions to private jets, there is no expense spared when it comes to the lifestyles of the rich and famous - and their jaw-dropping engagement rings are no exception. From when Beyoncé was no longer a single lady after Jay-z ceremoniously 'put a ring on it' to when Kim Kardashian's partner Kayne West rented out an entire baseball stadium and presented her with a eye-watering diamond, here are some of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings worth over $1million, according to Jewellery Box.

Melania Trump's $3million ring

Donald Trump proposed to Melania in 2004

Donald Trump used the glittering backdrop of the Met Gala in 2004 to pop the question to Melania Trump, and the couple tied the knot a year later in a ceremony rumoured to have cost $2million (£1.4million)– but her gorgeous ring tops that with a value of around $3million (£2.1million)!

Paris Hilton's $3million ring

Paris Hilton had the most amazing proposal

While Paris Hilton's ring from Chris Zylka was thought to be worth a whopping $2million (£1.4million), her current fiancé Carter Reum topped that with a $3million (£2.1million) jewel. The massive diamond has been shown off on her website, and it was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. Plus, she had the most magical setting for her proposal, with a beautiful beach backdrop.

Jennifer Lopez's $4million ring

JLo has an enormous engagement ring

J Lo and Alex Rodriguez, who are currently working through their marriage issues, got engaged when they holidayed in the Bahamas, which was the perfect place to propose with a dreamy ring! The sportsman presented the singer with a dazzling emerald-cut diamond and it has an associated cost of around $4million (£2.9million).

Kim Kardashian's $4million ring

Kim Kardashian's engagment ring was stolen

While Kim and Kanye West are currently in the midst of a divorce, their iconic relationship kicked off with bags of romance. Hit-maker Kanye hired out AT&T Park stadium in San Francisco to pop the question to reality star Kim. He went to celeb jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to find the perfect gem, which was a 15-carat cushion-cut diamond that had an estimated worth of $4million (£2.9million). Since the ring was stolen from Kim in a horrific Paris robbery, she has been seen sporting a replica, also from Lorraine Schwartz.

Vanessa Bryant's $4million ring

Vanessa Bryant's engagement ring has increased in value

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant proposed to Vanessa back in 2003, presenting her with a giant $4million (£2.9million) ring. Since Kobe's fatal helicopter crash the precious jewel is reported to have increased in value to $5.6million (£4million).

Beyoncé's $5million ring

Beyoncé's huge ring has a dazzling price tag

When Jay-Z proposed to Beyoncé, he sought jeweller to the stars Lorraine Schwartz. Beyoncé's gigantic ring includes an 18-carat flawless emerald-cut diamond, and has an estimated value of $5million (£3.9million) – which is 28 times more expensive than the £134,500 price tag associated with Meghan Markle's engagement ring.

Mariah Carey's $10million ring

Mariah Carey sold her pricey ring when the couple split

When billionaire James Packer proposed to Mariah Carey in 2016, he didn't hold back on the rock. The singer received a striking 35-carat diamond ring said to be worth $10million (£8million) which was designed by Wilfred Rosado. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways just a few months later, and the singer is said to have sold her engagement ring to a Los Angeles jeweller.

