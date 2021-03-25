We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been a busy year for Kaley Cuoco! Since starring in HBO's The Flight Attendant, the actress has had to adjust to a demanding schedule, waking up at 4 am every day before heading to set. Streamlining her morning skincare regime, Kaley has discovered the ultimate beauty buy – Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado – and it works a treat on those dark circles.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco's balancing skills need to be seen to be believed

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco's insane balancing skills have to be seen to be believed

Kaley has to wake up at 4am to film The Flight Attendant

Speaking to Shape, the actress raved about her new favourite product:

"I've tried so many under-eye creams, but I actually think that's the best one," she said. "When you have under-eye circles, I truly think it makes a difference. Like, I think it actually fills the crevice a little bit."

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, swears by this £28 face cream - and it's on sale

Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, $37.50/£41, Kiehl's

Retailing at an affordable $32, Kaley's miracle cream is formulated with Avocado Oil Beta-Carotene and Shea Butter, making it Kiehl's #1 eye treatment worldwide. Gently moisturising the delicate under-eye area, it releases a quick burst of hydration upon application, and is suited to anyone with sensitive skin.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco wows in simple exercise wear during workout videos

Jamie Greenberg revealed how she created Kaley's look for the Critics Choice Awards

While Kaley rarely talks about her daily skincare routine, her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg often details how she achieves the A-lister's glowing complexion on Instagram. Prepping Kaley's stunning makeup look for the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, Jamie posted a video of the entire process, including each of the products used in the caption:

"Partnered with @clarinsusa to create Kaley's @criticschoice look!! What makes Clarins special is that they take their skincare know how and formulas and apply them to their makeup range. I wanted to do a fresh and dewy look, and here's how we got it!

SKINCARE

Micellar Water

Blue Orchid Treatment Oil

Super Restorative Instant Lift Serum Mask

Extra Firming Neck & Decollate

Iconic Double Serum

NEW Total Eye Lift

Radiance Plus Golden Glow Booster

Extra Firming Day Cream

FACE

SOS Primer 02

Instant Concealer 02

Skin Illusion Foundation + Everlasting Youth Fluid

Glow 2 Go in Golden Peach for highlighting and contouring

Joli Blush 07

EYES

Brow Duo in Cool Brown to frame the face

Double Fix Mascara on the brows

4-Colour Eyeshadow Palette in Fairy Tale Nude on the eyelid

Supra Volume Mascara in Intense Black (2 coats!)

LIPS

Joli Rouge Brilliant in Sandy Pink

FINISH

Fix Make-up Spray

#Clarins we love you!!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.