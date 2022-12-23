Inside Kaley Cuoco's bespoke $12m mansion where she'll raise her first child The Flight Attendant star moved into the home in 2020

Kaley Cuoco is counting down the days to her due date after announcing she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Once Kaley gives birth, it appears she will be taking her newborn back to the "dream house" she built with her ex-husband Karl Cook in the Hidden Hills retreat of Los Angeles. Following their split, Kaley lived alone, but it looks like her Ozark star boyfriend has moved into the $12 million property with her. Take a look inside...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco films inside her epic bedroom



Loading the player...

Kaley Cuoco's bedroom

When Kaley joined the SAG awards from home back in 2021, she filmed a video from her stunning bedroom. It is designed with white walls and natural wooden flooring, while furniture includes white cupboards built into the walls and a large bed with a tall white headboard. She also has a television mounted upon one wall above an electric fireplace with a marble surround, between two alcoves with exposed shelving.

TRENDING NOW: What is wrong with Today's Al Roker? His alarming health battle explained

POPULAR: Mindy Kaling weight loss: Her secrets revealed after unrecognizable transformation

Kaley Cuoco's garden

Kaley's enormous backyard features a swimming pool with a separate jacuzzi section, as well as an enclosed seating area with wooden chairs and cream cushions.

This shot also showed that the house has a black exterior, as well as a balcony for one room on the first floor.

Kaley Cuoco's living room

Kaley's living room follows the same monochrome theme that runs throughout the house, with a huge L-shaped gray sofa dressed with white and black cushions and tie-dye throws, and white walls with alcoves with wooden shelves.

The lounge space opens up to the kitchen via a hatch with an island that features underlighting and three glass pendant lights overhead.

The room leads out to the garden via sliding glass doors with black frames.

Kaley Cuoco's ranch

Kaley is a keen equestrian, and her home boasts its very own horse ranch and stables.

Kaley Cuoco's home gym

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco's insane home gym at $12million mansion

The actress shared videos that showed her partaking in a grueling workout alongside her sister, Briana Cuoco, inside the garage. The pair were seen inside a futuristic-looking gym with special rubber flooring and gray cupboards, where Kaley peddled furiously on a static bike and Briana kept up the pace on a treadmill.

In the room, there is also a VersaClimber and a small console table.

Kaley Cuoco's foyer

Kaley's foyer has a winding staircase with a glass bannister and wooden stairs.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.