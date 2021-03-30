Vicky McClure's sparkly engagement ring – and why she almost didn't get it Line of Duty's Vicky is engaged to Jonny Owen

Unlike her character in Line of Duty, Vicky McClure is very lucky in love – and is currently engaged to fellow actor Jonny Owen. He proposed to Vicky on Christmas Day 2017 with a gorgeous diamond ring, but it has just come to light that he almost lost it just days before the proposal!

Speaking to You Magazine, Vicky revealed the hair-raising story where Jonny got drunk and left it at a pub in their hometown. She explained: "He got the ring, then met his mates, and it was Christmas time, obviously, because we got engaged on Christmas Day. And he got absolutely wasted and was like, 'I've got this expensive ring in my pocket'. So he gave it to the barman who put it in the safe."

But, a few drinks later Jonny completely forgot about the precious jewel and headed for home. "And then he remembered and got the tram back. Yeah, he made it. It made it in one piece," said Vicky.

Vicky McClure has a beautiful diamond engagement ring

Thankfully, the proposal proceeded without a hitch and the actress said yes! Vicky relived the moment for an interview with Nottingham Post, reminiscing: "He popped the question over a cup of tea - we moved onto the bubbles by 8.30am." It transpires, he actually hid the ring where they keep the teabags.

The couple met when Jonny was going through a divorce

The couple have been together for eight years, and they have appeared in a few shows together including This Is England '90. Vicky sweetly spoke about her other half on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, as she admitted she "just knew" he was the one when they first met. She said: "When we first spoke it was on the phone. I came off the phone and I just knew." Jonny was actually still married at the time, but after his divorce, the couple got together.

Their wedding plans are currently on hold

While their current wedding plans are on hold due to the pandemic, they hope to get married soon!

