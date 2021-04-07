Jed Duggar's wife Katey channelled Kate Middleton on wedding day Many of the Duggar family were in attendance

Counting On star Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu, both 22, married on 3 April in a beautiful Arkansas ceremony. The bride looked incredible and channelled the elegance of Kate Middleton for her bridal look.

MORE: Counting On fans spot Jana Duggar’s rumored boyfriend at brother’s wedding

Firstly, she wore a lace-sleeved gown and the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding dress has since become renowned for its lace sleeves. Secondly, Katey decided to wear her hair in a loose half-up, half-down style with tousled curls – looking strikingly similar to the hairdo Kate Middleton wore on her big day. Katey also sported an impressive sweeping veil which finished off her regal ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duggars explain what courtship means to them

The groom was joined by his twin brother Jeremiah at the altar as his best man, while Katey's sister acted as her maid of honor.

Part of the ceremony was even broadcast live on YouTube, and people around the world were able to see the moment Katey walked down the aisle, as well some of the outdoor ceremony.

Jed's new wife Katey looked amazing

Jed shared the most gorgeous picture of the couple to his Instagram feed to share the wonderful news and he accompanied the wedding photo with a heartfelt message. He wrote: "For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be.

"God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey! We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!

Katey's bridal look can be compared to Kate Middleton's

"I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!! #happilyeverafter."

The comments section was naturally flooded with messages of congratulations. One fan wrote: "Stop!!!! Oh my gosh!!! How precious are you two!!!! Wishing you all the best and many blessings!" and another penned: "Congrats! Such a beautiful picture! Here's to a wonderful marriage!"

Jed and Katey got engaged earlier this year

Many fans of the show were shocked by the nuptials because their courtship was never announced by the family, and the public first discovered the wedding date when Without A Crystal Ball was sent a wedding invitation.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.