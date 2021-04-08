Savannah Guthrie almost ruined her own proposal - here's how Today host Savannah Guthrie married Michael Feldman in 2014

Savannah Guthrie married Michael Feldman in 2014 in a beautiful ceremony outside of her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, but their romantic proposal almost didn't happen thanks to Savannah!

While speaking on the Today show to Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah retold her proposal story, and revealed that she pretty much broke up with Michael on the very day he popped the question.

The couple were on holiday in Turks and Caicos, and after being together for five years, Savannah saw this trip as make or break. She said: "It got to the point where no one thought we were ever going to get married — including us, especially including me.

"We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we're either going to have to decide to get married or we’re just going to have to love each other but let each other go."

One morning on the trip, Savannah said to Michael, "I love you so much, but if we can't decide, then I think we’ve decided", but little did she know that he had already bought a ring and the romantic trip had been leading up to the proposal.

Savannah flashed her ring on the Today show

Over a bottle of champagne at sunset, Michael asked the all-important question, and of course, Savannah accepted!

"I thought about it for about 0.2 seconds," she recalled on the Today show, adding that it was a good story to tell people: "It's funny, sometimes life gives you an unusual story."

The pair went on to marry in a breathtaking ceremony where the bride wore a gorgeous lace gown and sweeping veil. They now share daughter, Vale, six, and son, Charles, four and the family live together in a stunning New York apartment.

They have been married now for seven years, and to mark their special anniversary, Savannah shared a series of incredible photographs from their magical day. So gorgeous!

