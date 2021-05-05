We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With bags of choice and many bargains to be had, why not consider searching for your wedding dress online? From designer sites like Net-A-Porter and THE OUTNET to bridal favourites like BHLDN and Needle and Thread, here are the best online shops for your bridal search. Happy shopping!

What to know before buying a wedding dress online

As one of the most important purchases of your life, you need to be fully head over heels for your wedding dress. Before ‘adding to basket’ make sure you’ve chosen a reputable brand, double checked the website’s return policy, read the description very carefully and taken your measurements correctly.

The benefits of buying a wedding dress online

While some brides have their hearts set on a day of boutique wedding dress shopping, others would perfer to opt out of the fuss. Shopping online for your dream gown is oh-so easy - and you can do it in your pyjamas!

MyTheresa wedding dresses

MyTheresa is perfect for brides who want to tear up the rule book and look seriously cool on their wedding day. This sequin number with a sultry split from Galvan is made for the dance floor!

Galvan Sequin wedding dress, £2,150, MyTheresa

THE OUTNET wedding dresses

The place to go to bag yourself a designer dress at a fraction of the price, and there are new lines added all of the time on THE OUTNET! This Grecian gown with halterneck is sure to cause a virtual stampede.

Ulla Johnson Freesia wedding dress, £566, THE OUTNET

Net-A-Porter wedding dresses

A world of choice from all of your favourite brands, Net-A-Porter is a one-stop-shop to find your dream dress. For a statement look, how about this gorgeous gown with spaghetti strap back and thigh-high split?

Michael Lo Sordo Alexandra wedding dress, £1,345, Net-A-Porter

BHLDN wedding dresses

A beautiful bridal brand with so many ethereal dresses to choose from. This all-lace dress from BHLDN has drama aplenty with a keyhole back and delicate fluted sleeves.

Tadashi Shoji Cedar wedding dress, £717, BHLDN

Reformation wedding dresses

If romantic, girlie styles are right up your street, you’ll love the bridal gowns at Reformation - plus, they are made from sustainable fabrics. Period-drama chic is nailed perfectly in their Stars dress.

Stars wedding dress, £460, Reformation

Needle and Thread wedding dresses

With whimsical patterns and oodles of tulle, Needle and Thread is the destination for fairytale brides. Calling all frill-seeking ladies - this beauty is for you!

Nancy wedding dress, £525, Needle and Thread

Revolve wedding dresses

From devilishly daring to stylishly sultry, the selection of wedding dresses at Revolve is red hot. Our top pick? This figure-hugging fishtail number without a doubt.

Katie May Bambina wedding dress, £269, Revolve

Free People wedding dresses

While they may not have a specific bridal collection, Free People's white gowns are certainly worthy of the aisle. This maxi dress is made for boho brides looking for something effortlessly laidback.

Spell & The Gypsy Ocean Gown, £340, Free People

ASOS wedding dresses

With a diverse range of styles to suit every type of bride, ASOS will leave you spoilt for choice - and you can rest easy knowing that your dream dress won’t break the bank. Checkout swiftly to bag this satin number, and we bet no one will guess it cost less than £100!

Satin wedding dress, £95, ASOS

David’s Bridal wedding dresses

Gorgeous wedding gowns for every shape and style of bride - David’s Bridal has it all. Go for glamour with this incredible beaded dress with V-neck detail.

Beaded wedding dress, £229.72, David's Bridal

