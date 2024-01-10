Best mother of the bride dresses for a 2024 wedding - plus advice on what NOT to wear

Once the bride has chosen her wedding dress, it's time to turn your attention to the mother of the bride's dress. You're probably looking for something classy and elegant, and certainly not frumpy.

Traditionally, it has been said that the mother of the bride's outfit should complement the bridal party, and follow the same colour scheme. However, these days many brides are more relaxed, giving their mums free reign to choose what they feel best in - although it is best to check in with her just in case.

While some mothers of the bride will go all out with a dress, a matching jacket to cover up, and a hat, others may prefer a trouser suit with a blazer for a little more coverage. The options are endless, but it's important to dress appropriately for the venue, and primarily, to feel comfortable and confident.

What is the mother of the bride supposed to wear?

The mother of the bride’s outfit for a wedding is typically meant to be modest, co-ordinate with the bridal party, and, of course, not outshine the bride. Most commonly, the mother of the bride will wear a mid-length dress and usually a full-length or ¾ length sleeve design, although capped sleeves are also popular.

Some mums may choose to add a blazer to their outfit, or a shawl if the wedding is in a religious setting, as well as a hat or a fascinator. More recently many mother of the brides choose to wear a two-piece suit, instead of a dress, whether that is a trouser suit or a skirt and jacket.

Celebrity and royal mothers of the bride (L-R Kathy Hilton, Carol Middleton, Sarah Ferguson, Doria Ragland)

What is the most popular colour for the mother of the bride's dress?

The unspoken rule when it comes to weddings is not to wear white like the bride and some brides wish for the entire bridal party, including the mother of the bride, to co-ordinate and follow the same colour scheme. Champagne hues, blush pinks and other pastel hues tend to be favourable.

Does the mother of the bride have to wear a hat?

In short, no, the mother of the bride does not have to wear a hat. Some who wish to stick with tradition may choose to wear a hat or opt for a fascinator for a more low-key alternative, but it's not essential.

What shouldn't the mother of the bride wear?

Ever the question. The mother of the bride plays a key role in being a huge support for the bride, groom, and father of the bride, but it is traditionally frowned upon if any guest wears white to a wedding. It's also best to avoid dressing in any way that will outshine the bride, from revealing cuts to bold designs.

Some say it's advisable to not buy your dress too early in case it doesn’t fit on the day, and of course don't leave it until the last minute. It's also important to get the footwear right, as you will likely be on your feet for hours. Opt against stiletto heels and in favour of a chunkier heel, or a wedge, if you want to add a little height.

How we chose the best mother of the bride dresses