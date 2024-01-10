Best mother of the bride dresses for a 2024 wedding - plus advice on what NOT to wear

Once the bride has chosen her wedding dress, it's time to turn your attention to the mother of the bride's dress. You're probably looking for something classy and elegant, and certainly not frumpy.
Traditionally, it has been said that the mother of the bride's outfit should complement the bridal party, and follow the same colour scheme. However, these days many brides are more relaxed, giving their mums free reign to choose what they feel best in - although it is best to check in with her just in case.
While some mothers of the bride will go all out with a dress, a matching jacket to cover up, and a hat, others may prefer a trouser suit with a blazer for a little more coverage. The options are endless, but it's important to dress appropriately for the venue, and primarily, to feel comfortable and confident.
The mother of the bride’s outfit for a wedding is typically meant to be modest, co-ordinate with the bridal party, and, of course, not outshine the bride. Most commonly, the mother of the bride will wear a mid-length dress and usually a full-length or ¾ length sleeve design, although capped sleeves are also popular.
Some mums may choose to add a blazer to their outfit, or a shawl if the wedding is in a religious setting, as well as a hat or a fascinator. More recently many mother of the brides choose to wear a two-piece suit, instead of a dress, whether that is a trouser suit or a skirt and jacket.
What is the most popular colour for the mother of the bride's dress?
The unspoken rule when it comes to weddings is not to wear white like the bride and some brides wish for the entire bridal party, including the mother of the bride, to co-ordinate and follow the same colour scheme. Champagne hues, blush pinks and other pastel hues tend to be favourable.
Does the mother of the bride have to wear a hat?
In short, no, the mother of the bride does not have to wear a hat. Some who wish to stick with tradition may choose to wear a hat or opt for a fascinator for a more low-key alternative, but it's not essential.
What shouldn't the mother of the bride wear?
Ever the question. The mother of the bride plays a key role in being a huge support for the bride, groom, and father of the bride, but it is traditionally frowned upon if any guest wears white to a wedding. It's also best to avoid dressing in any way that will outshine the bride, from revealing cuts to bold designs.
Some say it's advisable to not buy your dress too early in case it doesn’t fit on the day, and of course don't leave it until the last minute. It's also important to get the footwear right, as you will likely be on your feet for hours. Opt against stiletto heels and in favour of a chunkier heel, or a wedge, if you want to add a little height.
How we chose the best mother of the bride dresses
Trusted brands: We've only included dresses from brands the HELLO! shopping team know and love in this edit. We've worn pieces from their collections on multiple occasions.
Variety: Whether you're looking for a maxi or midi length, something sleek or statement, sleeveless or long-sleeved, we've found a style to suit you.
Price: We've included dresses suitable for a range of budgets, from £475 pieces by Needle & Thread to affordable £65 options from Debenhams.
Phase Eight Mother of the Bride Dress
Phase Eight Isabella Lace Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-26, Petite & Regular
Colours available: AntiqueRose, Light Cornflower
Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150
Returns: Free within 28 days
With its pastel hue and sleek silhouette, we think Phase Eight's Isabella dress is very Carol Middleton. Falling to a midi length with a detachable lace bodice, the figure-skimming style has an impressively inclusive size range. Wear it with the matching jacket with bow detail for a very feminine wedding ensemble.
Hobbs Mother of the Bride Dress
Hobbs Lois Embroidered Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Colours available: Navy
Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150
For those looking for a luxe option in a darker colour, the Lois dress is ideal. Adorned with elegant embroidery, the navy shade will complement any skin tone, while the timeless fit-and-flare shape and sheer sleeves ensure it's universally flattering.
Monsoon Mother of the Bride Dress
Monsoon Kendra Embellished Maxi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Colours available: Blue
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
Monsoon is another of our go-tos when it comes to occasionwear, including weddings, which they have a category for customers to shop curated items.
If you're looking for something with a bit of sparkle, we love the embellished design of the Kendra dress. Falling to a maxi length, it has a flattering twist detail and flutter sleeves. We'd style it with metallic accessories.
Ghost Mother of the Bride dress
Ghost Grace Satin Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Colours available: Rose, Navy, Black, Ivory, Lilac, Stone
Shipping: £4.95 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
Ghost has you covered for all formal occasions, and it's a brand Holly Willoughby often turns to.
Known for its iconic satin designs, you'll find plenty of mid-length creations, two-piece sets and much more. Inspired by vintage designs, the Grace dress is made from a heavy satin fabric and cut with a gentle v-neck, delicate angel sleeves and subtle gathering around the shoulders and bust.
Shipping: £8 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £350
Returns: Free within 30 days
One personal favourite for stunning occasionwear pieces is Self-Portrait, and none other than Princess Kate is also a big fan of the brand.
Not only does it have the royal seal of approval, this dress has been cut to emulate a two-piece set, creating the illusion of a bouclé-tweed jacket and pleated chiffon skirt with metallic flecks and subtle sequins in the fabric - gorgeous.
Needle & Thread Mother of the Bride Dress
Needle & Thread Wisteria Ingrid Gown
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Champagne & Lilac
Shipping: £4.99 Standard Delivery or free with Karen Millen Premier
Returns: £2 within 28 days or free with Karen Millen Premier
If you're looking for something really special, head to Needle & Thread's Mother of the Bride edit. Romantic ruffles and eye-catching embellishments in pastel pinks, bright reds and muted blues are all on offer for the glamorous mums out there.
We're a little bit obsessed with the lilac accents on the modest and truly stunning Wisteria Ingrid Gown.
John Lewis Mother of the Bride Dress
Adrianna Papell Knit Crepe Pearl Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Colours available: Aqua
Shipping: £4.50 or free over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
John Lewis stocks a wide range of brands, which means there are numerous dress styles, sizes, cuts and colours to choose from.
Looking for a classic mother of the bride dress? This one by Adrianna Papell is your calling. Cut from a premium stretchy knitted fabric, it features ruching at the waist and gorgeous pearl detail.
Reiss Mother of the Bride Dress
Reiss Erica Tie Neck Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Pink
Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery
Returns: £1.95 within 28 days
Reiss is a fail-safe option when it comes to sophisticated occasionwear. Favoured by the likes of Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle, the brand is a firm royal favourite.
So for those mothers wanting to channel their inner royal, Reiss is the place to shop. We love this very flattering long-sleeved dress with tie-neck detail, which comes in the most gorgeous shade of pink.
Karen Millen Mother of the Bride Dress
Karen Millen Applique Organdie Maxi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-16
Colours available: Blue, Blush
Shipping: £4.99 Standard Delivery or free with Karen Millen Premier
Returns: £2 within 28 days or free with Karen Millen Premier
Another brand with its own Mother of the Bride edit, Karen Millen has you covered no matter what your style preference – we're talking everything from Bardot necklines, A-line styles, bright colours and more.
If the bride is happy for you to go a little bolder, this printed woven maxi dress is a particularly standout piece and the perfect pick for any special occasion.