Best places to buy wedding shoes - with expert buying advice

Brides, you may have your dream dress sorted - but what about the shoes? They’re just as important! Leading wedding and events planner Lavinia Stewart-Brown agrees. “Although wedding shoes may be hidden underneath an elegant dress, they are still a vital accessory to completing the ultimate bridal look,” she tells us.
There are so many beautiful bridal shoes to choose from, but which style is best and what do you need to bear in mind? We asked Lavinia for her expert opinion.
Best wedding shoe brands at a glance
- Dune: Affordable and elegant wedding shoes in a variety of styles to suit every bride.
- ASOS: Bridal shoes that won't break the bank - with several wide fit options available.
- Jimmy Choo: For brides who really want to treat themselves on their big day
- Monsoon: You can definitely file these wedding shoes under 'look more expensive than they are'.
- Kurt Geiger: Mid-price range selection of comfortable, stylish and well made designs
- Gucci: Premium wedding shoes that are real investment pieces
What do brides need to consider when choosing their wedding shoes?
“Depending on where or when in the year your wedding day is, it is key to consider the weather conditions. Perhaps a closed-toe shoe for colder months or a sandal-style for a day in the heat,” she advises.
“Also, think about the length of time you will be wearing your wedding shoes. A chunky heel is much more comfortable for long hours!
“Be mindful of embellishments potentially catching on their dress. Crystals or beading for example can snag fabric and test prior by running fabric over the shoe.”
What are the advantages of shopping for wedding shoes online?
“Shopping online allows you to browse as many styles as you like with the click of a button. You also have access to reviews and ratings, so you can see from previous brides what their experiences were like in your dream shoes. However, one big con to this, is you won’t actually have the opportunity to try them on!
“For shoes only available in other countries, online shopping allows for shipping to the UK however, make sure you do your conversions and research into sizing alongside checking the delivery times and returns policy!
What are the best wedding shoe brands?
“This depends on budget, however, some of my brides’ favourites include Jimmy Choo. EmmyLondon, Kurt Geiger, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, Freya Rose and Dune.
“If you are going to pick an expensive shoe, I recommend making sure it is versatile so you will get wear out of it in the future! ”
What’s the best heel size?
“The perfect heel size depends on personal preference, but offering height without putting excessive strain on the feet is a winner.
“I have had brides who have opted for stilettos and have ‘regretted it -even those who wear stilettos a lot don’t realise what it is like to be in them (and dancing!) for 13 hours! I would say the ideal is a mid-heel size which is around 2-3 inches. It can provide a seamless combination of style and comfort.”
What do you think about brides wearing trainers?
“It is always up to a bride to decide how they want to accessorise their look on the day. Trainers are becoming increasingly popular as an informal addition to a short or more laid-back dress! A heel will always make you look and feel taller in your dress so I wouldn't write off a comfortable block heel and look to change into trainers in the eve!”
How we chose the best wedding shoes
- Price: We wanted to cater to all budgets, so anyone looking for a blowout purchase will be just as likely something they love in our roundup as brides on a budget.
- Variety: There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to wedding shoes. With that in mind, we tried to include a wide range of different shoe styles and heel heights.
- Expert opinion: We consulted with wedding expert Lavinia Brown - scroll down for more info on Lavinia and why you should trust her - to find out the best brands and styles loved by her brides
Dune Bridal Collection Adoring Lace Stiletto Court Shoes
- Colour: Ivory
- Sizes: 36 to 41
- Heel height: 8.5cm (3”)
- Delivery: Free over £50
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery time: 2-5 days (Next day available for £7.50)
- Returns: Within 30 days
You can’t go wrong with Dune - it’s a brand the HELLO! Shopping team swear by for all occasions. These lovely lace court shoes feature durable uppers, a stilletto heel and are neatly pointed at the toe for a timeless finish
ASOS Wide Fit Be Mine Bridal Veronika heeled sandals in ivory
- Colour: Ivory
- Sizes: 36 to 42
- Heel height: 9cm (3.5”)
- Delivery: Free over £50
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery time: 2-3 days (Next day available for £5.95)
- Returns: Within 28 days
If you’re looking for bridal shoes that won’t break the bank, ASOS is a great place to browse. They have a good range of styles, including stilettos, flat, and wide fit options in a range of different shades, from traditional ovary and white to pink and blue. These wide fit Be Mine Bridal Veronika heeled sandals in ivory are exclusive to ASOS and are both comfortable and cute - a winning combo!
Jimmy Choo Romy 60 Glitter-woven courts
- Colour: Platinum Ice
- Sizes: 34 to 42
- Heel height: 6cm (2”)
- Delivery: Free over £150
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery time: Next day available
- Returns: Within 14 days
If you’re really looking to treat yourself for your big day, Jimmy Choo has a beautiful range of bridal shoes to choose from. As far as a shoe-maker goes, you’ll struggle to find better. What we love about these best-selling Romy 60 glitter-woven courts is that they’re perfect for the big day but can be worn again as evening wear no problem. They feature a practical 6cm midi heel, which makes them comfortable yet still elegant, and they’re covered in a gorgeous delicate platinum glitter.
Monsoon two-part diamante trim bridal shoes ivory
- Colour: Platinum Ice
- Sizes: 37 to 42
- Heel height: 8cm (3”)
- Delivery: Free over £15
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery time: 3-5 days (Next day available for £6.95)
- Returns: Within 30 days
Monsoon is another high street store with a dedicated wedding shop that has a great selection of bridal shoes to suit all tastes - and you can definitely file them under ‘looks more expensive than they are’. How gorgeous are these pointed toe, two-part heels? They feature a delicate ankle strap and lovely embellished detail for a touch of sparkle. They do fit slightly small though so bear that in mind when ordering.
Kurt Geiger Kianni Carvella Sandal
- Colour: Blush, Gold
- Sizes: 36 (3) to 42 (9)
- Heel height: 8cm (3”)
- Delivery: £2.95
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery time: 1-2 days (Next day available for £6.95)
- Returns: Within 30 days
Kurt Geiger are known and loved for their selection of stylish, well made and comfortable shoes - and their bridal offerings are definitely worth considering - especially for brides who are on the lookout for something sparkly. These Kianni sandals are definite show-stoppers, and the block heel makes them a top score in the comfort department.
Gucci Leather Horsebit Pumps 25
- Colour: 9022 Bianco (Ivory)
- Sizes: 35 (2) to 40.5 (7.5)
- Heel height: 2.5cm
- Delivery: Free over £100
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery time: 2-3 days
- Returns: Within 14 days
Gucci make premium quality shoes in a variety of styles - mules, pumps and sandals and so much more, with a wide range of heel hights. Any brides looking for an investment pair of flat wedding shoes should definitely take a look at the brand’s Leather Horsbit Pumps 25 - absolutely zero chance of sore feet if you choose these gorgeous split ons for you day of days.
John Lewis Rainbow Club Cordelia T-Bar Court Shoes
John Lewis is a great online shopping destination for brides, and that includes wedding soes too. You have many great brands in one place - Dune, Paradox, Carvella, Mint London and Rainbow Club to name a few - and plenty of different styles and heel hights to choose from. These Rainbow Club Cordielia Court Shoes are the ideal shoes to pair with a vintage-style wedding dress.
Aquazzura Bow Tie 105 Cutout leather pumps
Aquazzura is a brand Meghan Markle is known to have worn, so for those looking to channel their inner Duchess, look no further. From plain classic footwear staples, to more bejewelled designs, there’s something for every bride.
CDress Wedding Studio White Wedding Shoes with Bow
- Colour: White
- Sizes: 35 (UK 2) to 40 (UK 7)
- Heel height: 11cm
- Delivery: £24.68 (Free in the US)
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery time: 28 days
- Returns: Within 14 days
Etsy is full of cute wedding shoes - several of which are dead ringers for designer pairs, but at a fraction of the price. These bow embellished stilettoes look so similar to the Jimmy Choo heels that have had brides swooning for years.
Manolo Blahnik Bridal Hangisi 90 embellished satin pumps
- Colour: White
- Sizes: 35 (UK 2) to 42 (UK 9)
- Heel height: 9cm
- Delivery: Free over £350
- Washing instructions: Wipe clean only
- Delivery time: 2-3 business days
- Returns: Within 30 days
No wedding shoe roundup would be complete without a pair of Manolo Blahnik's Bridal Hangisi 90 embellished satin pumps. They're premium quality and just dreamy, and despite the 9cm heel - extremely comfortable to wear.
Meet the expert
As the founder of Lavinia Stewart-Brown Events, Lavinia is one of the UK’s most sought-after wedding and events planners. With a wealth of expertise in the curation and management of spectacular events, Lavinia's career to date has ranged from private parties and intimate and full-scale weddings to corporate events, award ceremonies and much more! Having started her career in the media industry, Lavinia grew her expertise and experience by putting herself at the forefront of a collection of globally prestigious and unforgettable celebrations. As an expert in her field, Lavinia is well-versed in various topics, from curating intimate dinner parties and hosting kids' parties to tips on wedding planning and tablescaping.