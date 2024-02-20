Best places to buy wedding shoes - with expert buying advice

Brides, you may have your dream dress sorted - but what about the shoes? They’re just as important! Leading wedding and events planner Lavinia Stewart-Brown agrees. “Although wedding shoes may be hidden underneath an elegant dress, they are still a vital accessory to completing the ultimate bridal look,” she tells us.

There are so many beautiful bridal shoes to choose from, but which style is best and what do you need to bear in mind? We asked Lavinia for her expert opinion.

What do brides need to consider when choosing their wedding shoes?

“Depending on where or when in the year your wedding day is, it is key to consider the weather conditions. Perhaps a closed-toe shoe for colder months or a sandal-style for a day in the heat,” she advises.

“Also, think about the length of time you will be wearing your wedding shoes. A chunky heel is much more comfortable for long hours!

“Be mindful of embellishments potentially catching on their dress. Crystals or beading for example can snag fabric and test prior by running fabric over the shoe.”

What are the advantages of shopping for wedding shoes online?

“Shopping online allows you to browse as many styles as you like with the click of a button. You also have access to reviews and ratings, so you can see from previous brides what their experiences were like in your dream shoes. However, one big con to this, is you won’t actually have the opportunity to try them on!

“For shoes only available in other countries, online shopping allows for shipping to the UK however, make sure you do your conversions and research into sizing alongside checking the delivery times and returns policy!

What are the best wedding shoe brands?

“This depends on budget, however, some of my brides’ favourites include Jimmy Choo. EmmyLondon, Kurt Geiger, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, Freya Rose and Dune.

“If you are going to pick an expensive shoe, I recommend making sure it is versatile so you will get wear out of it in the future! ”

What’s the best heel size?

“The perfect heel size depends on personal preference, but offering height without putting excessive strain on the feet is a winner.

“I have had brides who have opted for stilettos and have ‘regretted it -even those who wear stilettos a lot don’t realise what it is like to be in them (and dancing!) for 13 hours! I would say the ideal is a mid-heel size which is around 2-3 inches. It can provide a seamless combination of style and comfort.”

What do you think about brides wearing trainers?

“It is always up to a bride to decide how they want to accessorise their look on the day. Trainers are becoming increasingly popular as an informal addition to a short or more laid-back dress! A heel will always make you look and feel taller in your dress so I wouldn't write off a comfortable block heel and look to change into trainers in the eve!”

How we chose the best wedding shoes

Price: We wanted to cater to all budgets, so anyone looking for a blowout purchase will be just as likely something they love in our roundup as brides on a budget.

Meet the expert

As the founder of Lavinia Stewart-Brown Events, Lavinia is one of the UK’s most sought-after wedding and events planners. With a wealth of expertise in the curation and management of spectacular events, Lavinia's career to date has ranged from private parties and intimate and full-scale weddings to corporate events, award ceremonies and much more! Having started her career in the media industry, Lavinia grew her expertise and experience by putting herself at the forefront of a collection of globally prestigious and unforgettable celebrations. As an expert in her field, Lavinia is well-versed in various topics, from curating intimate dinner parties and hosting kids' parties to tips on wedding planning and tablescaping.