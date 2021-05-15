Geri and Christian Horner's incredible wedding day – all the details The Spice Girls star and Formula 1 boss got married in 2015

It's been six years since Geri Horner (née Halliwell) and her husband Christian Horner got married in front of a star-studded guest list in Bedfordshire.

The Spice Girls star and Formula 1 boss will no doubt be celebrating the occasion with their son Monty and Geri's daughter Bluebell, who accompanied her mum up the aisle.

When the couple got engaged in 2014, Geri was given a beautiful diamond ring estimated to cost £80,000.

"The sparkling round diamond appears to be approximately 2.0ct and is set in a traditional solitaire setting," said expert David Allen at 77 Diamonds. "A far cry from the look at me diamond rings worn by some of her former bandmates, Christian has selected a timeless piece for Geri that will have set him back nearly £80,000."

Take a look back at Geri and Christian's stunning wedding day...

Where did Geri and Christian get married?

Christian posted a photo of Geri arriving at the ceremony in honour of their fifth anniversary

Geri married Christian on Friday 15 May 2015, with a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey.

What wedding dress did Geri wear?

The beautiful bride's dress was by Philippa Lepley

The beautiful bride wore a couture wedding dress designed by Philippa Lepley, together with Geri. The ivory lace gown featured three-quarter length sleeves, a V-back, and a gorgeous full skirt.

Which celebrity guests attended Geri and Christian's wedding?

Geri's fellow Spice Girls star Emma Bunton was pictured at the wedding

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by Geri's Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton and her fiancé Jade Jones, Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass, and Jennifer Saunders among others.

What has Geri said about her wedding?

The Spice Girls star described it as "the happiest day of my life"

Geri has previously spoken about her wedding day, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that it was "truly the happiest day" of her life. She said: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."

She added: "The thing is my mother, she got divorced so it kind of put me off a bit if I'm honest and I hadn't met anyone that I felt it was right [with] really. And when I met Christian, I automatically knew, I did, I actually said to my friend, 'I think I've met the man I want to marry'."

