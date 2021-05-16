This Is Us star Justin Hartley marries Sofia Pernas - everything we know! Congrats to Justin and Sofia!

This Is Us star Justin Hartley is married!

The 44-year-old has wed his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, less than a year after they were rumored to have started dating.

Sources close to the couple told People that the happy couple "recently" tied the knot.

They made their first red carpet appearance on Sunday, and rumors of a wedding began circulating as they were both wearing gold bands on their ring fingers.

In October, Justin revealed on SiriusXM's Bevy Smith that despite the gossip surrounding his marital split with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, which was announced in November 2019, he was refusing to let it overshadow his new romance.

"I'm really happy with where I am," he said. "I'm happy with my career. I'm happy with my personal life. I'm healthy, I'm safe."

The pair were wearing gold bands

Justin shares his 15-year-old daughter with ex-wife, actress Lindsay Hartley.

Chrishell - who says she was told about the divorce via a text message from Justin - has been candid about her feelings following the demise of their marriage and previously told People: "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting."

Sofia and Justin began dating in 2020

Chrishell admitted on Selling Sunset that she had been "blindsided" by his decision, while speaking to her friend and co-star Mary in a hotel room.

"We had a fight that morning over the phone... we didn't talk things through, and before we had a chance to figure anything out, he filed," said Chrishell, in tears.

"I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

