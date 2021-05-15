It was only a few days ago that Denise Van Outen told HELLO! Online that she and boyfriend Eddie Boxshall were planning a "low key" wedding.

But now it appears the TV star and her commodities trader beau have had a change of heart after revealing they have postponed their special day.

Denise and Eddie now want to throw a "big party" with no coronavirus-related restrictions, so have decided to wait until at least 2023 before tying the knot.

"We’re not engaged but we are preparing to get married. It will definitely happen but we’re not in a rush," the 46-year-old told The Sun.

"We’re both getting back to work now with everything opening up and it's just finding the time, as we want it to be a big day and that takes a lot of planning.

"We don’t want a small wedding. We want a big group of people and a big party with no restrictions."

She added: "Plus, with all the weddings that have been cancelled because of the pandemic, there's going to be a massive backlog and I wouldn't want to get in the way of all of them. Let them all go first!"

Denise and Eddie have postponed their wedding

Denise and Eddie have been together for seven years and live in Essex along with Denise’s nine-year-old daughter Betsy, whom she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. Eddie has two children from a previous relationship.

The couple decided against a 'typical' engagement, with Denise revealing that she isn't even interested in an engagement ring.

"We'd probably just do bands, we're not doing an engagement ring or anything," she told us. "As much as I like nice things, I'm really not a materialistic person and I think people place far too much value on the size of a diamond to equate to how much someone loves you.

"To me, that doesn’t make any sense. I think kindness and support is the biggest diamond any woman can have so I feel like I've already got a diamond."

