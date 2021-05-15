Stacey Solomon in tears after finding 'dream' wedding dress The Loose Women star will marry Joe Swash in July

Stacey Solomon was in tears on Friday night after sharing sketches of her "dream" wedding dress on Instagram.

The Loose Women star – who is set to marry Joe Swash at their home, Pickle Cottage in July – admitted she becomes emotional every time she looks at the beautiful gown.

Posting on her Stories, Stacey shared a pencil drawing of the elegant backless design, which features a deep V-neckline, pretty embroidery, a flowing skirt with centre split and a delicate train that runs from the shoulders down to the floor.

Captioning the photo, Stacey penned: "I am so behind with our wedding. I haven't been able to go in and try anything on... But here are some drawing ideas of how I imagine my dream dress...I honestly cry looking at these."

Stacey recently opened up to HELLO! Online about her wedding, admitting she is patiently waiting until she can finally step foot in a bridal shop.

"I'm so nervous, because of COVID I haven’t been able to try anything on yet. The bridal shop has such a backlog of people waiting I'm just going to have to be patient and wait my turn!" Stacey told us.

She also revealed her colour scheme for her big day, admitting it will be "sage green, white and gold" but said that planning the ceremony has taken a back seat due to other work commitments.

"I've been so invested in getting this collection right that planning the wedding has definitely been a struggle," she said of her range with In The Style.

Stacey and Joe got engaged on Christmas Eve

"I've been slacking on so many things. Everything is half-finished at the minute – I'll be lucky if the rabbi turns up and that’s it!" Stacey jokily added.

"I just said to Joe, we'll just have to go with it and if it's really plain and simple, then it is what is it. As long as we're together and we're getting married then that's all that matters."

