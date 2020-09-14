Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's emotional childhood: trailer parks, poverty and homelessness The Dancing with the Stars contestant has endured many difficulties during the years

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is one of the new celebrities taking part on Dancing with the Stars, and the TV personality cannot wait!

Ahead of the debut show on Monday, Chrishell shared an emotional post on Instagram revealing the meaning behind her first song choice, Pink's Raise Your Glass.

The star revealed that it had a special meaning to her, writing: "This song is an anthem for anyone that has ever felt like a misfit with whatever they have going on in their life.

"It's all about embracing your imperfections and that's something I can definitely toast to! Also, with this year we could all use a drink!"

She added: "Always inspired by her even if I couldn't think of anything intelligent to say when we met. Ha! I may not nail every step, but as she famously says, 'You gotta get up and try try try. Ahh!"

Chrishell endured a lot of hardship over the years, including childhood poverty and more recently, the tragic deaths of her mum and dad. We take a look at her childhood…

Chrishell Stause is on this year's Dancing with the Stars

Chrishell Stause lived in a trailer park

In May, Chrishell defiantly stood up for herself on social media after someone tagged her as being 'trailer park'.

Taking a stand, the Days of our Lives actress wrote: "I am from a trailer park. In fact, when I lived in a trailer park, that meant we were doing better than usual. I got mocked my whole life for that – now I stand proud for all the kids that do the best with what they are dealt."

Chrishell has spoken about living in a trailer park during her childhood

The star also replied to a fan who had praised her for standing up for herself. She wrote on Twitter: "So much love right back! Every once in a while it is worth replying to negative comments.

"I feel like I owe to the kids currently in the situation I was in to speak up. Wherever you live does not determine your worth!"

Chrishell Stause's childhood poverty

In April 2018, Chrishell opened up about her upbringing, revealing that she was homeless on several occasions. Chatting to People's Page Six, she said: "I was homeless a few times in my life and it was really hard growing up, but now I'm super grateful about everything."

The Selling Sunset star was homeless as a child

She added that she was still "really cheap" recalling a time she reused her makeup remover pads.

"I only used half of it! Justin [Hartley] came home from work and went to use one… he asked why there was a dirty one in there! It sounds embarrassing to say out loud, but I didn't even think twice about it – it does sound gross! I have to reevaluate."

The star also explained that she was homeless both in seventh and tenth grade, and revealed how it impacted her.

"As you can imagine, as a high schooler it wasn't the coolest thing. It was just really hard to live the lie at school and make sure no one knows and being really embarrassed about it. Even talking about it now I start to sweat."

The Days of our Lives star's dad tragically died from lung cancer in 2019

Chrishell Stause's dad's death from cancer

Chrishell tragically lost her beloved dad to lung cancer on Easter last year. The All My Children star announced the devastating news on Instagram, writing: "We lost you today but it was a long, terrible battle with cancer that started taking you years ago.

"I choose to remember you the way you were before it took hold on you. You are at peace now, and ever the Catholic man at heart, I think you chose Easter for a reason."

Chrishell Stause's mum's death a year after losing her dad

Tragically, in July, Chrishell lost her mum to lung cancer just over a year after her dad died. She posted an emotional tribute to her mother on Instagram, writing: "In disbelief that you are gone.

Chrishell's beloved mum died from lung cancer in July

"Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort in knowing dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could.

"Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here. "A free spirit and rebel till the very end. My beautiful mom in your own words [expletive] cancer."

