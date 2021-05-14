We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The perfect gemstone for a bold and beautiful bride, rubies have long symbolised passion, love, and courage. Also known as the 'Stone of Nobility,' its value has been said to exceed even that of the classic diamond. A ruby engagement ring has been a firm choice among royals and celebrities, and we can certainly see why.

Prince Andrew proposed to Sarah Ferguson with a ruby engagement ring

Celebrities who own a ruby engagement ring

Prince Andrew famously presented Sarah Ferguson with a Burmese ruby in 1986, which he reportedly chose to compliment his fiancée's fiery red hair. Jessica Simpson and Eva Longoria's ruby engagement rings have also sparked interest in the vibrant jewel, with brides turning to less traditional designs.

Ruby meaning

A ruby engagement ring symbolises passion, love and courage. The spiritual meaning of the Ruby is a stone that can boost energy levels and high self-esteem, intuition, and spiritual wisdom. Ruby is a symbol of good fortune, pure love, and loyalty. It's also regarded as an aphrodisiac stone.

Are rubies good gemstones for engagement rings?

Definitely - and they are a traditional choice. We've rounded up the most elegant and unusual rings from Ernest Jones, Goldsmiths, Beaverbrooks and more so you can surprise your special one.

18ct White Gold Diamond Ruby Halo Ring, £1,550, Beaverbrooks

She's sure to say yes to this romantic ruby engagement ring. Crafted in 18ct white gold, a stunning ruby sits at its centre surrounded by a halo of glistening diamonds.

Le Vian 14ct Vanilla Gold Ruby & 0.18ct Diamond Ring, £1,339, Ernest Jones

The Le Vian ruby engagement ring certainly makes a statement with its five precious ruby stones. Interwoven with diamonds and a 14ct vanilla gold band, it's absolutely stunning.

18CT Ruby and Diamond Cluster Ring, £2,600, Fraser Hart

Inspired by Sarah Ferguson's iconic engagement ring? This design is quite literally fit for a duchess! Near-identical, the oval ruby is framed by round brilliant diamonds to create an exquisite cluster.

9ct White Gold Ruby & 0.14ct Diamond Ring, £750, Ernest Jones

Simple and understated, this opulent ruby engagement ring features a rose pink ruby.

18CT White Gold Ruby and Diamond Ring, £999, Fraser Hart

Combining five rubies and four round brilliant diamonds in a channel setting, Fraser & Hart's ring will have her swooning.

Imogen Lab Diamond Ring with 7mm Cushion Lab Created Ruby, £2,705, Brilliant Earth

Ethically sourced, this cushion cut ruby engagement ring is ideal for a bold and fearless bride.

18CT White Gold Ruby Diamond Ring, £2,595, C.W.Sellors

The perfect symbol of your true love and commitment, this gemstone set piece will sit comfortably alongside her other bands.

9CT Yellow Gold Ruby and Diamond Ring, £340, Goldsmiths

Mark an important milestone with Goldsmith's three stone ruby engagement ring.

Ruby and Diamond Ring, £819, Ruby & Oscar

Treat her to this glamorous ruby and diamond engagement ring in 9ct white gold.

Ruby Lattice Ring, £2,310, C.W.Sellors

Truly unique, add a touch of luxury to her favourite outfits with this striking 18ct white gold engagement ring which features an array of vibrant rubies interspersed in a lattice design.