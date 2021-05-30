Boris Johnson's bride Carrie Symonds stunned in alternative boho wedding dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tied the knot with wife Carrie Symonds in a surprise secret ceremony on Saturday at Westminster Cathedral.

Carrie, 33, was a vision in white as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress for the ceremony. Opting for an alternative chic Christos Costarellos number, the bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband.

The Prime Minister, 56, looked dapper in a tailored black suit, patterned blue tie and white rose corsage.

Crafted as part of an exclusive bridal collection, Carrie's dress was made of an ivory tulle spun with silk. According to the designer: "The latticework trims and hand-cut 'Kopaneli' corded lace appliqués are signatures of the atelier and woven using traditional Greek patterns". Before selling out, it was available on Net-A-Porter for £2,586.

Carrie sported a natural makeup look, opting for a soft blushed cheek and rosy pink lips to compliment her loosely curled blonde hair.

Boris' beautiful boho bride was later seen sporting a bare-foot look as she posed for a photo with her husband, posted by Conservative politician James Cleverly on Twitter.

The photo gave a glimpse into the couples' secret celebrations of which no more than 30 guests were invited to attend. In keeping with the bohemian theme of Carrie's elegant dress, haybales, colourful bunting and a lavish al fresco spread could be seen in the garden of No. 10.

It is believed the newlyweds will postpone their honeymoon until the summer next year, given the current international travel restrictions and Boris' pivotal role in the UK's roadmap out of lockdown.

A spokesperson for No. 10 announced this morning: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.”

Boris and Carrie welcomed their first child together, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in the spring last year.

