11 best February sales 2024: Approved by a shopping editor
11 shopping editor-approved sales to shop this February

Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Missed out on the January sales? Don't panic, the shopping gods have answered our prayers and blessed us with deals continuing into this month - and they're still ridiculously good. From fashion and beauty to electricals and tech, scroll on for the absolute best sales of February 2024. And keep checking back as I'll be updating the edit throughout the month.

The best February 2024 sales at a glance

How I chose the best February 2024 sales

  • Personal opinion: I shop for a living, including curating a weekly deals newsletter, so I'm constantly on the look out for the best sales - especially a high street fashion steal.
  • Trusted brands: Every brand included in this edit is known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team. A low price is only worth spending on a quality product.
  • Price: I've chosen a range of products to suit different budgets, but they all have a discount of at least 15%.

  • John Lewis February Sale

    iphone 15

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    Editor's pick

    It's rare to see a saving on the latest iPhone, especially in the most sought-after colours like Black Titanium. This sim-free, 128GB iPhone 15 Pro was just released in September 2023 and you can shop it at John Lewis with £50 off for a limited time.

    John Lewis has some incredible deals across Apple products this February, from watches to iPhones. Plus, you'll find 10% off LG and Samsung TVs, as well as up to 20% off across mattresses.

  • Marks & Spencer February Sale

    This Works spray

    Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 75ml

    Editor's pick

    Formulated with a relaxing blend of lavender, camomile and vetiver, This Works' bestselling sleep spray is proven to help you sleep, helping to quieten the mind and reduce anxiety.

    M&S has so many beauty and wellness deals right now, including up to 20% off fragrance just in time for Valentine's Day. Plus, there's 20% off This Works' sleep range and selected NUXE and Prai Beauty products.

  • Mango February Sale

    Mango wool coat

    Mango Premium Woollen Coat

    Editor's pick

    This beautiful longline coat is handmade from a 78% wool-blend. It comes in a slightly oversized cut and features a lapel-collar, two side pockets and a waist belt. Wear it with everything from your favourite jeans to an LBD.

    The Mango sale is continuing into February with some unmissable pieces to add to your autumn/winter wardrobe now and keep forever.

  • ASOS February Sale

    & Other Stories embellished dress

    & Other Stories Bandeau Midi Dress

    & Other Stories may not currently have a sale on, but ASOS (which stocks the popular premium high street brand) does. This stunning embellished midi dress would be amazing for a black tie party or a bride-to-be.

    ASOS sales change almost daily, but right now you can shop with up to 80% off women's fashion and up to 30% off big-name beauty brands. Premium members also get free Next Day Delivery.

  • New Look February Sale

    New Look tassle scarf

    New Look Brushed Tassel Trim Scarf

    Editor's pick

    This colourful check blanket scarf looks very similar to designer pieces we've added to our wish list this winter. Made from a brushed fabric, it's super soft and will set you back less than a tenner.

    New Look's flash sales are continuing into February and we're not mad about it. 100s of new lines have just been added with up to 60% off.

  • H&M February Sale

    H&M top

    H&M Rib-Knit Sweetheart Top

    Editor's pick

    H&M's fitted ribbed top with a sweetheart neckline would look amazing with straight-leg jeans, wide-leg trousers and mini skirts alike. It's now a steal at just £12.

    The H&M sale has some amazing staple pieces at seriously low prices. Plus, there are discounts on beauty and H&M Home.

  • Harvey Nichols February Sale

    Balmain sunglasses

    Balmain Jolie Cat-Eye Sunglasses

    Editor's pick

    A chic pair of sunnies are a must for spring/summer, and this suits-everyone Jolie cat-eye pair by Balmain currently has £135 off at Harvey Nichols. 

    There's up to 70% off designer pieces at Harvey Nichols this February. As well as Balmain, think Loewe bags, trousers by The Row, skirts by Victoria Beckham and Bottega Veneta boots. Plus, you'll also find savings on their luxury food and drink.

  • Boots February Sale

    Miss Dior

    DIOR Miss Dior Eau de Parfum 30ml

    Editor's pick

    Miss Dior is one of the world's bestselling fragrances. The very feminine scent from the French fashion house has fresh and floral notes of Lily-of-the-Valley, Peony and Rose. 

    Boots currently has up to 20% off their whole fragrance collection to treat your partner (or yourself!) this Valentine's Day. There's also 10% off selected No7 and Baby products.

  • Boden February Sale

    Boden black dress

    Boden Sleeve Detail Midi Dress

    Editor's pick

    Boden's wear-everywhere black dress is made from lightweight ponte jersey with luxurious lace sleeves. The flattering fit-and-flare piece even has pockets, and now you can shop it with 30% off.

    Boden's must-see winter sale is continuing into February, plus there's 15% off all new season styles with code: A8G1.

  • Office January Sale

    Nike Air Force 1

    Nike Air Force 1 07

    Editor's pick

    Nike's Air Force 1s are always in high demand, so we were very excited to see the 07 pair in the Office sale with almost 30% off. You'll have to hurry, they're selling fast.

    The Office February sale has some amazing deals on trainers, with bestselling styles from Nike, adidas, New Balance (and many more) currently on sale with up to 70% off.

  • Amazon February Sale

    Babyliss brush

    BaByliss Big Hair Rotating Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

    Editor's pick

    This bestselling BaByliss Hot Brush heats and styles your hair simultaneously to create your smoothest and quickest ever salon-worthy blow dry. It has over 5,000 verified five-star review on Amazon and 30% off for a limited time.

    Amazon is often the place to get the best deals on electricals all year round. As well as popular hair tools, right now you can find big discounts on kitchen appliances and tech from top brands. 

