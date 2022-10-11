The best Prime Day alternative sales: From John Lewis to M&S, River Island & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s no denying that the Amazon Prime Day sale is a huge opportunity to score major deals, with a ton of markdowns you across the site on 11-12 October - but it’s not the only option for snapping up bargains on the things you’ve been eyeing up or, if you're the organised type, getting ahead with your Christmas shopping.

So if you're not an Amazon Prime member don't worry, you can still grab a great saving with the alternative offers available across electronics, homeware and beauty and more with these alternative Prime Day sales.

Best alternative Prime Day sales 2022

MARKS & SPENCER

M&S are joining in on the sales with up to 50% off across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, home and more.

RIVER ISLAND

The high street retailer is offering an epic sale, with up to 50% off womenswear, menswear and childrenswear too. Definitely the right time to upgrade your wardrobe for winter.

BOOTS

If you’re low on your favourite beauty buys, now is the time to stock up. Boots is running its own online shopping event which - slashing prices across beauty electricals, fragrances and special offers when you spend a certain amount too.

CURRYS

Everyone knows that Prime Day is a great time to snap up a saving on electricals, but Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering discounts on appliances. Currys currently has tons of items in their ‘Epic deals’ section including laptops, TVs, mobile phones and more. Plus, there are add-on discounts codes attached to the deals which can be redeemed at checkout for further savings!

JOHN LEWIS

There’s bargains to be had across the entire site, with John Lewis offers on clothing, home, travel gadgets, beauty...the list is endless. Get browsing.

& OTHER STORIES

If you've been eyeing up some stylish pieces from the popular retailer for some time, now's your chance to bag a bargain - & Other Stories has launched its big Autumn sale, with over 500 pieces on offer.

THE WHITE COMPANY

It's not often The White Company offer a deal as tempting as this - there's up to 50% off a range of their items plus an extra 10% off at checkout with code AUTUMNX10. Hurry, the sale ends soon.

MADE

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have an endless amount of homeware pieces from MADE on your wishlist - and now is the perfect time to snap them up. MADE is offering deals all lines right now. Don’t walk, run!

EMMA

If you’re on the hunt for a new mattress - you’re going to want to head to Emma. The mattress brand is offering a huge 60% off some of their best-selling mattresses! Hurry though, as the deal is ending soon.

EBAY

Snap up savings across eBay with their brilliant daily deals, including Dyson vacuums, Salter coffee machines and much more.

ARGOS

Take the stress out of Christmas shopping for the kids with Argos' toy sale - you can save up to 50% off on selected toys, while some are 2 for £20.

CULT BEAUTY

For discounts across skincare, haircare and makeup - head to Cult Beauty for up to 30% off.

SIMPLY BE

There's great savings to be had in the Simply Be outlet, from Nobody's Child floral dresses to sculpting swimsuits for those winter sun getaways.

