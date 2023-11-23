9 best handbags in the Black Friday sales: Aspinal to Coach, Mango & more

Black Friday is just around the corner, and while the biggest shopping event of the year officially kicks off on Friday 24 November, so many retailers have already kicked off the sales – with huge discounts across beauty, fashion, homeware and more.
Whether you're using the retail extravaganza to round up your Christmas gifts or treating yourself to something new, there are so many options around right now – including hundreds of designer and high street handbags on sale.
From Princess Kate's go-to handbag brand Aspinal of London to the cool tote bags, and even laptop bags, shoppers can get up to 50% off some of the top handbag brands in the sales right now, and we've rounded up the offers that we think are too good to miss.
How we chose the best Black Friday handbag deals
- Best deals: I've searched high and low for the best deals on handbags, with some retailers as much as 50% off selected items.
- Variety: Whether you're looking for a shoulder bag, tote bag or crossbody bag, I've chosen a range of handbag styles, so there should be something to suit everyone.
- Trusted brands: While we may not have tried on all of the handbags in the list, I've only included brands that are known and loved by members of the HELLO! shopping team, so they should be of the highest quality.
Shop the best Black Friday handbag deals
Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bag
Aspinal of London is a popular brand amongst the royals, and Princess Kate has several of the Midi Mayfair styles in her collection. Reduced by £119 in the Black Friday sale, the elegant arm candy features the brand's signature shield lock, a gold detachable chain strap and a croc leather design.
Coach Bandit Leather Shoulder Bag
Coach's leather shoulder bag is the perfect staple for day-to-night wear, and the brand is offering 30% off at checkout on the Harvey Nichols site. Featuring an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, a slip pocket at the back and gorgeous gold hardware.
Mango Croc Print Handbag
Mango's Black Friday sale is so good right now, and this crocodile-effect handbag is reduced by a huge 54%. Featuring a structured design, a double strap and a gold buckle detailing, the textured bag looks far more expensive than it is – and shoppers can pick it up for £22.99.
Givenchy G-Hobo Leather Shoulder Bag
Givenchy's leather shoulder bag is giving major 90s vibes with its relaxed silhouette and stylish gold hardware. The designer arm candy is reduced by 30% for Black Friday – and we think it will look amazing styled with a pair of knee-high boots and a mini skirt.
Aspinal of London Camera 'A' Bag
Zara Tindall has been spotted wearing Aspinal's Camera 'A' bag in cream, and the brand's red colourway is reduced by £117 in the Black Friday sale. Made from full grain leather, the handbag is perfect for injecting some colour into your winter wardrobe – and the timeless design is one you'll want to reach for constantly.
Radley Furze Lane Tote Bag
John Lewis is giving shoppers a huge 50% off Radley bags, and there are so many lovely staple pieces on offer right now. This timeless large tote bag looks like the perfect size for wearing to work, and it comes in caramel, green, black and burgundy.
Chloé Marcie Two-Tone Textured Leather Bag
Chloé's bucket bag is the latest addition in the brand's 'Marcie' collection – and it's reduced by 30% in Net-A-Porter's Black Friday. Made from tan-textured leather and detailed with gold-tone hardware, the luxe design is complete with contrasting black trims to round off the chic style.
Kate Spade Medium Tote Bag
Shoppers can save a huge £127.50 on Kate Spade's medium tote bag in burgundy or black, which features a pebbled leather exterior and microsuede lining. Kate Spade is offering 30% off across the site with the code BLACKFRIDAY, so it's the perfect time to grab a steal on a new everyday bag.
Ted Baker Crocodile Shopper Bag
Ted Baker is giving shoppers up to 30% off at Selfridges for Black Friday, and the brand's crocodile print tote bag is just £28 right now. The faux leather design is finished with a textured croc print, complete with the brand's signature logo.