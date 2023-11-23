9 best handbags in the Black Friday sales: Aspinal to Coach, Mango & more

Black Friday is just around the corner, and while the biggest shopping event of the year officially kicks off on Friday 24 November, so many retailers have already kicked off the sales – with huge discounts across beauty, fashion, homeware and more.

Whether you're using the retail extravaganza to round up your Christmas gifts or treating yourself to something new, there are so many options around right now – including hundreds of designer and high street handbags on sale.

From Princess Kate's go-to handbag brand Aspinal of London to the cool tote bags, and even laptop bags, shoppers can get up to 50% off some of the top handbag brands in the sales right now, and we've rounded up the offers that we think are too good to miss.

How we chose the best Black Friday handbag deals

I've searched high and low for the best deals on handbags, with some retailers as much as 50% off selected items. Variety: Whether you're looking for a shoulder bag, tote bag or crossbody bag, I've chosen a range of handbag styles, so there should be something to suit everyone.

Whether you're looking for a shoulder bag, tote bag or crossbody bag, I've chosen a range of handbag styles, so there should be something to suit everyone. Trusted brands: While we may not have tried on all of the handbags in the list, I've only included brands that are known and loved by members of the HELLO! shopping team, so they should be of the highest quality.

Shop the best Black Friday handbag deals



