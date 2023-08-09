I love scoring a bargain & these are the best of the summer sales to shop: From Marks & Spencer to John Lewis

The end of summer sales are on fire!

The summer sales for 2023 have already begun and you don't want to miss out. The likes of ASOS, Marks & Spencer, Charlotte Tilbury and John Lewis are offering huge savings, so if you're looking to update your wardrobe, invest in some new interiors, or get serious about skincare, we've found all of the deals to shop.

How I chose the best of the summer sales

Online delivery: Yes, shopping in real life is great, but scoring an online bargain saves money on travel or car parking.

Trusted brands: I only want to feature brands I trust. I have personally shopped all of these brands or read reviews about the brand and the way they operate.

The best of the summer sales for 2023

From fashion to beauty to homeware, read on for all of the best offers available right now, along with the discount codes you'll want to save.

John Lewis Summer Sale

The John Lewis Summer Sale has landed and there's lots of savings to be had

Marks & Spencer Summer Sale

Selfridges Summer Sale

There isn't a designated section for the Selfridges sale - they're sort of dotted all over the site. We've found the following…

Fashion Summer Sales

ASOS Summer Sale

Upgrade your wardrobe for summer with 50% off holiday hits and festival outfits!

Mango Summer Sale

There are final reductions of up to 70% off in Mango's big summer sale. You don't want to miss this.

H&M Summer Sale

New lines have been added to the H&M summer sale with up to 70% off!

Monsoon Summer Sale

Head over to Monsoon where there's up to 70% off in the summer sale.

New Look Summer Sale

New Look is offering up to 60% off in the summer sale, with discounts across women's, men's and children's clothing – winning.

River Island Summer Sale

There are so many bargains at River Island right now. You'll find up to 70% off across the site and in-store.

AllSaints Summer Sale

There's now up to 50% off an amazing selection of clothes and accessories at AllSaints, including leathers, summer dresses, footwear and more.

Ted Baker Summer Sale

Shop up to 60% off 1000s of styles under £100 at Ted Baker.

Nasty Gal Summer Sale

Need a new outfit and quick? Nasty Gal has up to 70% off everything!

Reiss Summer Sale

We're heading over to the Outlet section on the Reiss website as they have up to 50% off across women's, men's and children's clothing. Just call us Meghan Markle.

Coast Summer Sale

Coast is offering up to 65% off everything - plus an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA.

Beauty, Skincare & Fragrance Sales

Boots Summer Sale

You'll find half price deals on lots of your favourite brands in the summer sale.

LookFantastic Summer Sale

Now's the time to grab all of your summer essentials - Lookfantastic has up to 30% off, plus a free Benefit gift when you spend £65.









Handbag Brands Summer Sales

Aspinal of London Summer Sale

Kate Middleton favourite Aspinal of London is offering up to 70% across their gorgeous collections.

Coach Summer Sale

There are some mega sale buys at Coach - we're talking up to 50% off bestsellers and classic bags.

Designer Summer Sales

MATCHESFASHION

Shop incredible designer brands with up to 60% off at Matches.

The Outnet Summer Sale

There are further reductions off The Outnet sale, so you can take up to 70% off pieces from the likes of Valentino and Stella McCartney.

Jewellery summer sales

Carrie Elizabeth Summer Sale

There is a huge summer sale on Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery right now and we are going wild in the virtual aisles.

Orelia Summer Sale

One of our favourite affordable jewellery brands has up to 70% off right now.

Homeware Summer Sales

The White Company Summer Sales

The White Company has discounts across clothing, bedding, home fragrance and much more. Be quick, it's the final clearance.

Argos Summer Sales

Grab a bargain on some outdoor essentials in the Argos summer sale.

Dusk

I love Dusk and the sale is always epic. What's more, if you use code DUSK10 you can get a further 10% off sale prices.



