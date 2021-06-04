Inspired by Boris Johnson's wife Carrie Symonds? Best places to rent a wedding dress in 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Following the coronavirus pandemic, many brides and grooms may choose more relaxed, affordable weddings – and one easy way to cut costs is by renting your bridal outfit, rather than buying it. After all, you're likely to only wear it on one day!

Take inspiration from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds' outfit during their surprise wedding ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.

Carrie, 33, was a beautiful bride in a bohemian lace wedding dress from Christos Costarellos which she reportedly rented for just £45 from MyWardrobe HQ – much less than the original £2,830 price tag.

We've rounded up the best places to rent a wedding dress in 2021, which is perfect for your 'something borrowed'.

Which celebrities have borrowed their wedding outfits?

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on their wedding day

As well as Carrie, the likes of Ellie Goulding and Princess Beatrice have also worn borrowed items on their big days. Ellie revealed Stella McCartney loaned her some jewellery as her 'something borrowed', Madonna wore an Edwardian diamond tiara loaned by Asprey & Garrard of London and Princess Beatrice's wedding dress previously belonged to the Queen.

Where can I rent a wedding dress?

There are several great rental fashion outlets where you can find yourself a beautiful dress – even if they're not specifically in the bridal sections. MyWardrobe HQ, Selfridges, Rotaro, HURR and By Rotation are just a few examples.

Selfridges rental wedding dresses

You read that right, Selfridges has its own rental section packed full of great brands. With a high neckline, puff sleeves and a shorter length, this Self Portrait dress is perfect for a relaxed ceremony.

Pleated dress, £33.37, Selfridges

MyWardrobe HQ rental wedding dresses

With 500+ designers and a specific bridal section, it's no wonder Carrie chose to shop at MyWardrobe HQ. How beautiful is this long-sleeve lace dress by Anna Georgina, which costs just £27 per day?

Anna Georgina wedding dress, £27/day, MyWardrobe HQ

Instead of shelling out £3,925 for this Tony Ward mermaid dress, fans can pick up the elegant design for just £60 – bargain!

Tony Ward wedding dress, £60/day, MyWardrobe HQ

Endless Wardrobe rental wedding dresses

They may not be specifically wedding dresses, but Endless Wardrobe has some stunning items that you can rent, buy new or buy nearly-new. We can imagine this floaty frock looking beautiful at a beach ceremony.

Free People maxi dress, £35/4 days, Endless Wardrobe

By Rotation rental wedding dresses

From vintage gowns to chic modern silhouettes, By Rotation has something to suit every bride. Renters simply list an item with prices and minimum rental periods, and those interested can submit a rental request via the secure messaging system.

We're loving this silk 1930s dress with puff sleeves.

Vintage wedding dress, £100/day, By Rotation

Get your hands on a sleek strapless gown from Safiyaa, a brand loved by Meghan Markle.

Safiyaa wedding dress, £40/day, By Rotation

Rotaro rental wedding dresses

With next-day delivery, Rotaro dresses are great for those who've left wedding dress shopping to the last minute. Simply browse, choose and wear the garment, before returning in the pre-paid reusable bag.

Keep it simple with this long-sleeved bias-cut midi dress, available for 4, 8 or 12 days.

White midi dress, £25/4 days, Rotaro

The high-neckline and low back of this gown are reminiscent of the Duchess of Sussex's second halterneck wedding dress from Stella McCartney.

Halterneck linen wedding dress, £25/4 days, Rotaro

HURR rental wedding dresses

Pick a delivery date and how long you’d like the dress for, and voila! Plus, dry cleaning is included so you don't have to worry about tiny champagne spillages.

Adorned with sequins and a leg-split, this ILTA dress is sure to turn heads at a glamorous wedding. And you'll be doing your bit for the environment by renting it – the website states you'll help save the equivalent CO2 of 6 trees or 929 miles in a car.

ILTA sequin wedding dress, £41, HURR

Looking for a show-stopping silhouette? This Solace London number is sure to fit the bill, with its pleated peplum skirt.

Peplum wedding dress, £95, HURR

