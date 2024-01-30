Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 best flower girl dresses, plus the colour rules you should know
Shop the cutest dresses for flower girl dresses for your littlest bridesmaids

Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
Besides your own dress as the bride, bridesmaids dresses are one of the top priorities of wedding planning. Trust me, if your bridesmaid doesn't like the dress, she'll let you know. You've got a bit more wiggle room with your flower girl dresses, with younger bridesmaids and their dresses being less expensive and let's face it, all the more cuter.

When it comes to flower girls, many brides choose to have a young member of their family, such as a niece, a daughter or a cousin, as flower girls who walk down the aisle to scatter petals ahead of the bridesmaids and the bride. 

Flower girl dresses - my top picks

Cutest ivory flower girl dress: Phase Eight Rosa Lace Smock Dress, £79

Cutest white flower girl dress: Next Taffeta Bridesmaid Dress, from £36

Cutest pink flower girl dress: Monsoon Molly Scuba Bridesmaid Dress, £50

Cutest green flower girl dress: Etsy Boho Flower Girl Dress, from £44.99

Cutest blue flower girl dress: Needle & Thread Ribbon Bouquet Bodice Kids Dress, £210

Plenty of high street shops carry collections of these sweet frocks, with Monsoon flower girl dresses being among some of the most popular. Department stores like Next, John Lewis and Debenhams also sell them, from their own label plus brands, and online, it's niche wedding and occasionwear retailers like Roco and Chi Chi that carry a wider range of flower girl dresses to choose, from ivory to pink to navy blue.

But what are they actually meant to wear? If you're not sure where to begin when shopping for your flower girl dresses, keep scrolling…

Flower girls - expert advice

We asked HELLO! Weddings Editor Nichola Murphy for her expert insight:

What age should a flower girl be?

"Flower girls are the youngest members of the bridal party and tend to be from toddler ages of around three to ten, while junior bridesmaids are generally slightly older, around ten to fourteen," comments Nichola. "However, brides can choose to include younger members of the family."

Should flower girls wear the same dress as bridesmaids?

Not necessarily. "If you want uniformity in your wedding photos, try to choose the same colour or silhouette for your bridesmaids and flower girls, such as floor-length dresses or similar sleeves. However, the most important thing to consider is whether the flower girls have age-appropriate styles."

What colour dress is a flower girl supposed to wear?

Nichola suggests looking for inspiration, from royalty to Instagram. "If you look at the royal family for inspiration, most flower girls and bridesmaids wear white as it is a symbol of purity and it's historically believed it deters evil spirits," she explains. 

The cutest bridesmaids Princess Eugenie's wedding to husband Jack Brooksbank in 2018

"But it is down to personal preference – some brides opt for white flower girls but coloured bridesmaids, or keep the entire bridal party in the same coordinating hue such as pastel blue or pale pink."

How I chose the sweetest flower girl dresses:

  • Size: This edit focuses solely on flower girl dresses, with most available in baby, toddler and younger girl sizes. Some go up to age 13, but we've saved bridesmaid dresses for teens for our bridesmaid edit.
  • Trending colours: We've picked the top trending flower girl dress colours to focus on; ivory and white, pink, green and blue. If the dresses are available in colours other than the one pictured, I've made sure to call that out.
  • Brands: There's a lot of flower girl dresses out there but I've only included those from brands we personally have used, or trust, and are either high street retailers or specific wedding dress brands. You'll find a few from Etsy on there, but be sure to read the whole description online before ordering - many of these are custom made and returns aren't always accepted, so do your homework.

Shop our edit of the sweetest flower girl dresses...

  • White Flower Girl Dresses

    John Lewis Flower girl Dress

    John Lewis Kids' Short Sleeve Lace Dress

    Sizes: 2 years to 12 years

    Colours: Ivory

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 35 days 

    This beautiful dress has a lace bodice with short sleeves and a zip fastening at the back. The removable waist tie can be tied to suit your style, and it's the full tulle skirt that we know flower girls would love to twirl in.

  • Tulle bridesmaid dress ivory Monsoon

    Monsoon Tulle Bridesmaid Dress

    Sizes: 2 years to 16 years

    Colours: Ivory

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £30 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Featuring an exaggerated bow detailing to the back, this dress has a round neck, the cutest short puff sleeves and a mesh overlay skirt. Minimal, and chic.

  • Ever Pretty Flower Girl Dress

    Ever Pretty Lace and Sparkle Princess Flower Girl Dress with Flutter Sleeves

    Sizes: 120-170cm

    Colours: White

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £70 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    For something with a little sparkle, Ever Pretty's flower girl dress has delicate lace and subtle sparkling details for them to live out their Princess dreams. Flutter sleeves and a royal-worthy silhouette add to the whimsical, fairytale dress. 

  • Next Taffeta Flower Girl Dress

    Next Taffeta Bridesmaid Dress

    Sizes: 3 months to 8 years

    Colours: Ivory, fuschia, pink and teal

    Shipping: £4.95 for next day delivery

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    A beautifully simple dress to complement any wedding theme, this taffeta dress is streamlined with puff sleeves and a flared skirt. At the back, it has button closure, a v-back and big bow.

  • Blue flower girl dresses

    Needle and Thread Blue Flower Girl Dress

    Needle & Thread Lilybelle Long Sleeve Kids Dress

    Sizes: 3 years to 10 years

    Colours: Blue

    Shipping: Free delivery 

    Returns: Within 14 days 

    With long sleeves and dashings of embellishment, Needle & Thread's flower girl dress is a beautifully multi-layered dress. 

  • Etsy blue dress

    Etsy Flower Girl Dress

    Sizes: 9mths - five years

    Colours: Navy blue

    Shipping: Delivery costs £5.45

    Returns: Within 7 days 

    Lined with cotton for comfort, this is a vintage-style flower girl dress in the deepest navy blue. Note the OTT bow for extra cuteness.

  • Pink Flower Girl Dresses

    Roco Flower Girl Dress

    Roco Clothing Girls Pink Rhea Dress

    Sizes: 1 years to 13 years

    Colours: Pink, white

    Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £80

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Featuring pearl detailing on to a tulle voluminous skirt, this sweet dress has a satin bodice with frilled shoulder and a v-neck back plus detachable bow.  

  • House of Fraser mesh dress

    Studio Pink Glitter Mesh Dress

    Sizes: 6months to 8years

    Colours: Pink

    Shipping: £4.99 standard delivery

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    A super pretty pink dress with a glitter mesh skirt, with the sweetest embroidered body. Frill sleeves with a scalloped edge make it even cuter.

  • Reiss Maisie Satin Flared Party Dress

    Reiss Flower Girl Dress

    Reiss Flower Girl Dress

    Sizes: 4 years to 12 years

    Colours: Pink and Ivory

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 35 days 

    Simple and elegant, the Maisie dress from Reiss features flouncy short sleeves, a crew neckline and is made from smooth satin. Also available in ivory. 

  • Green Flower Girl Dresses

    Monsoon Green Flower Girl Dress

    Monsoon Tulle Bridesmaid Dress Green

    Sizes: 3 years to 13 years

    Colours: Green, ivory and pink

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £30 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    A classic shape makes Monsoon's flower girl dress a traditional choice. Featuring a plain ivory front and floaty tulle skirt in sage green, the exaggerated bow at the back adds an extra layer of adorableness.

  • Etsy Flower Girl Dress

    Etsy Boho Flower Girl Dress

    Sizes: 6mths - 12 years

    Colours: Sage green

    Shipping: Delivery costs £4.25

    Returns: Within 21 days 

    For something a little more boho, how beautiful is this sage green dress, embroidered with flowers on a tulle skirt? A sash can be added around the waist at an extra cost.

