11 best flower girl dresses, plus the colour rules you should know

Besides your own dress as the bride, bridesmaids dresses are one of the top priorities of wedding planning. Trust me, if your bridesmaid doesn't like the dress, she'll let you know. You've got a bit more wiggle room with your flower girl dresses, with younger bridesmaids and their dresses being less expensive and let's face it, all the more cuter.
When it comes to flower girls, many brides choose to have a young member of their family, such as a niece, a daughter or a cousin, as flower girls who walk down the aisle to scatter petals ahead of the bridesmaids and the bride.
Plenty of high street shops carry collections of these sweet frocks, with Monsoon flower girl dresses being among some of the most popular. Department stores like Next, John Lewis and Debenhams also sell them, from their own label plus brands, and online, it's niche wedding and occasionwear retailers like Roco and Chi Chi that carry a wider range of flower girl dresses to choose, from ivory to pink to navy blue.
But what are they actually meant to wear? If you're not sure where to begin when shopping for your flower girl dresses, keep scrolling…
How I chose the sweetest flower girl dresses:
- Size: This edit focuses solely on flower girl dresses, with most available in baby, toddler and younger girl sizes. Some go up to age 13, but we've saved bridesmaid dresses for teens for our bridesmaid edit.
- Trending colours: We've picked the top trending flower girl dress colours to focus on; ivory and white, pink, green and blue. If the dresses are available in colours other than the one pictured, I've made sure to call that out.
- Brands: There's a lot of flower girl dresses out there but I've only included those from brands we personally have used, or trust, and are either high street retailers or specific wedding dress brands. You'll find a few from Etsy on there, but be sure to read the whole description online before ordering - many of these are custom made and returns aren't always accepted, so do your homework.