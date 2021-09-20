Fairytale wedding gowns are officially back, thanks to the likes of Lily Collins and Lady Kitty Spencer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There was a time when ballgown-style wedding dresses were considered one of the most traditional and classic choices - and it's certainly still the case - but today, modern brides are embracing the fairytale look and adding their own twist, too.

For some time, more fitted silhouettes were favoured as the contemporary choice, but the full-skirted, magical, 'Princess' look is firmly back - perhaps as a whimsical reaction to the difficult year so many have had.

But being a ballgown bride doesn't have to mean everything fluff and frills - today, a fairytale wedding gown is all about crisp lines and that perfect fit.

Lady Kitty Spencer's show-stopping wedding gown

Lady Kitty Spencer demonstrated just that with her incredible Dolce & Gabbana Alto Moda wedding dress, while September bride Lily Collins added a fuller look to her Ralph Lauren lace gown with a dramatic cape - a look she later described as her "dream combination of Western Americana and British Victorian".

Lily Collins' 'fairytale' wedding dress featured a dramatic cape

Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge was the ultimate modern princess in her perfectly-tailored Alexander McQueen gown, while her sister Pippa Middleton's Giles Deacon wedding dress has also proven to be completely timeless.

Miranda Kerr's stunning Dior wedding dress

Other famous brides to opt for a classically-beautiful full-skirted style include Amal Clooney, Miranda Kerr, Lea Michele and Issa Rae.

So if you're a bride-to-be and want to make an understated statement (yes, that is a thing), here's a look at some of the most beautiful fairytale wedding gowns available to shop right now...

Emilia Wickstead satin gown, £4,270, Net-A-Porter

Now this is worthy of a Duchess! This beautiful full-skirted dress is made by one of Kate Middleton's favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead. Teamed with simple accessories, it would make quite the showstopper...

Halfpenny London satin maxi skirt, £995, Net-A-Porter

We're in love with this voluminous maxi skirt, which you can team with a top of your choice - and with its asymmetric hemline, you can show off a killer pair of shoes, too.

Jenny Packham 'Carole' gown, £2,800, Harrods

Achieve a bold look just like some of Lady Kitty's ultra-embroidered wedding dresses in this colourful number from Jenny Packham.

Made-to-order wedding gown, £718, Yin Bridal at Etsy

Want something unique? Opt for a stunning custom-made dress by this trust-worthy Etsy business, which has rave reviews from a number of happy brides. This waist-cinching dress is a dead-ringer for Miranda Kerr's Christian Dior gown.

Elie Saab strapless tulle gown, £8,000, Luisa Via Roma

We're officially swooning over the fitted bodice of this gown - not to mention the endless layers of tulle...

Off-shoulder bridal maxi dress, £295, ASOS

You can shop the look for less in this pretty ballgown from ASOS, which has some incredible reviews from shoppers that love its flattering sweetheart neckline and puff sleeves.

Matsouri wedding dress, £1,813, Wolf & Badger

This beautiful strapless gown features a textured full skirt and flattering belted waist.

Satin bridal dress, £195, Chi Chi London

You can keep it simple and structured with this pretty gown from Chi Chi. Elevate the look by adding a matching belt, too.

Woven wedding gown, £195, Chi Chi London at Selfridges

Another affordable option from Chi Chi, this time made in a slightly textured fabric.

