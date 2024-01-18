Exclusive: Sophie Habboo's 'emotional' Spanish wedding provides summer brides with endless inspiration

As summer brides look for inspiration for their impending big day, there is a certain summer ceremony that comes to mind as potentially the most dreamy day imaginable. Former Made in Chelsea star and co-host of the NewlyWeds podcast Sophie Habboo, 30, married her MIC sweetheart Jamie Laing, 35, last summer in a two-part wedding that was always destined to be picture-perfect.

Now as she partners with USA Pro on a new activewear line, Sophie exclusively chats to HELLO! just one month into her first full year of marriage to remember her special day and give her advice for brides ahead of theirs.

© Instagram The setting was picture perfect

"It was perfect, I don't regret anything," Sophie says, remembering the moment she said 'I do' at Sotogrande's magical Villa Las Sirenas last summer, and frankly, who could blame her? The podcasters tied the knot in a spectacular al fresco ceremony following their legal wedding at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London just weeks prior. The bride and groom were surrounded by their nearest and dearest dressed in their finery as they pledged to spend the rest of their lives together in a truly picturesque setting that had fairytale written all over it.

The setting radiated natural beauty, much like the blushing bride who stunned in an ethereal lace gown made bespoke by Emma Beaumont. A far cry from the stylish Vivienne Westwood mini dress that wore as she and Jamie were covered in confetti at their London do, the floor-length figure-hugging gown with intricately detailed sleeves and an elegant train was about as classic and timeless as it gets.

© Instagram Sophie's wedding was picture-perfect

"They were very different," Sophie says, recalling the contrasting dresses. "I've always wanted lace and I knew I wanted lace sleeves. I had a vision for the Spanish wedding, I didn't have a vision for the English wedding. It really just came together very sporadically, it wasn't that planned. I like the look of it but I always knew what I wanted for my Spanish wedding. I wanted kind of traditional."

The aesthetic of the English ceremony felt modern, with Sophie sporting a bow in her hair and a pair of stunning diamanté-encrusted Jimmy Choo heels. Jamie grew up around Chelsea and she says that it "felt right" to officially tie the knot there. And yet, Sophie reveals that it was not tightly planned like the Spanish wedding that fans heard about on the wedding-centred NearlyWeds podcast.

© Instagram Jamie and Sophie are entering their first year of marriage

"The English wedding just came together, I don't know how it came together!," Sophie says. "The Spanish wedding was a long time that we were getting that dress made and I got it done by a designer called Emma Beaumont and her place is up in Manchester so it was quite a long process. I would go and visit her in Manchester, she would come down to London and it was a really exciting time."

© Instagram Sophie with her mum Sarah

A special moment for Sophie was her mother, Sarah Wigley, seeing her in the bespoke dress for the first time. Sophie remembers: "It was really emotional. I cried! I had my bridesmaids. My mum was in Portugal because she lives in Portugal so that was sad but she came to all my other fittings. But it was actually quite special because she saw me for the first time on the day which was a big moment when I showed myself on the day before I walked down the aisle as she got ready with me so it was all really special."

© Instagram Sophie's bridesmaids looked stunning

The co-host of the Wednesdays podcast also reveals the highlight of the day in Spain that she had spent so long meticulously planning. "Walking up the aisle with my dad holding my arm and seeing Jamie at the top of the altar was pretty special," she says recalling her day when she was surrounded by family and friends including her former Made in Chelsea co-stars Sam Thompson, Ruby Adler and Millie Mackintosh.

© Instagram Former MIC stars Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott were in attendance

Sophie's number one tip for brides who are set to get married this summer is simple. She says: "Don't sweat the small things. I know everyone says it but if you're getting worked up about something or panicking about something, just take 15 minutes to yourself and think 'Why am I really getting worried about this'?'

"Nothing is worth getting stressed over. I made the mistake of getting a little bit stressed about things and really on the day it's so perfect. It's the most amazing day, everyone there is rooting for you, they're there because they all love you and no one worries if the napkin was rolled the wrong way."

© Instagram Sophie's dress was covered in lace

The newlywed also has tips for keeping your hair and makeup in place. Sophie herself wore her hair in loose blow-dried waves for her English do, but for her main event, she went for a slicked bun and wore a timeless makeup look featuring a subtle winged eyeliner and cheek-bone defining contour that had to last in the heat. "Tinted suncream is the best thing ever," Sophie says. "I don't love foundation so I wore this Ultra Violette tinted SPF ['Daydream Screen'] and it's SPF50. Obviously, if you're doing an abroad wedding that is key and now I wear it all the time."

© Instagram Jamie and Sophie started dating in 2019

She adds that there was also a rather handy trick that she kept up her lace-adorned sleeve for keeping her makeup on all day and all night. "Put your makeup on using a beauty blender," she tells us. "If you spray your beauty blender with setting spray, like I use Charlotte Tilbury ['Airbrush Flawless'] setting spray, your makeup will honestly stay on and it will be flawless and then you put setting spray on afterwards."

© Instagram The wedding decor was so stunning

She also says not skipping your full skincare routine on the morning of your wedding is also key, no matter how excitable things get in your dressing room. Speaking from experience, Sophie tells us that "how your skin is underneath is going to make it ultimately nice and stay on. Keep getting that skincare routine key before you go. Also exfoliating. I know it's hit and miss about how many times you should be exfoliating but I use a daily microexfoliator from Dermalogica so you can use it daily and it gives your skin a really nice surface to put your makeup on."

© Instagram Sophie has incredible skin

As Sophie enters her first full year of marriage she is looking forward to new adventures with her husband Jamie as they take their podcast on tour, but also solo ventures that pique her interest. The star has launched a new line of gorgeous fitted activewear with USA Pro and she says it is her secret to feeling confident when working out. "This is why the collection has been so amazing because it's really flattering, it's really thick material," she tells us. "It's stretchy, its soft material, the colours are great so that's really why I wanted to design it because I wasn't finding anything I loved working out in, and I love working out in this collection."

© USA Pro Sophie's new line helps her to feel confident

Taking that time for yourself is crucial amongst the joy, and sometimes stress, of wedding planning - a fact Sophie is familiar with. She says that taking time to work out followed by a sauna, a walk in nature or an acai bowl at her favourite post-gym spot is the personal well-being time she cherishes.

With two gorgeous ceremonies to take inspiration from, Sophie's wedding is the perfect place to start when creating your bridal mood board or when searching for places you can add that extra sparkle on your special day.

