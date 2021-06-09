Ariana Grande celebrates exciting wedding news after surprise nuptials The Thank You, Next singer got married in May

Ariana Grande has another wedding to look forward to, less than a month after tying the knot with fiancé Dalton Gomez.

The Thank You, Next singer was in a celebratory mood on Tuesday after her older brother, Frankie, announced his engagement to boyfriend of two years, Hale Leon.

Frankie, 38, popped the question at a virtual reality event in LA, revealing to People that his partner, 28, was "completely surprised" and they "both started crying tears of joy".

Sharing more details on Instagram, Frankie captioned a series of loved-up photos of the pair: "He said YES! WE’RE ENGAGED! I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me!

"Playing games and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games… I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT! I can’t wait to post the video… but for now enjoy these beautiful photos taken by @toddthephotographer in the iconic @people magazine. What a way to celebrate #pride."

Frankie and Hale announced their engagement on Instagram

Frankie popped the question at an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience, called Dreamscape. After months of planning with the company, the couple's unique experience concluded with virtual fireworks and a message, which read: "Will you marry me?"

After the news broke, Ariana posted a black and white photo of a cake with Frankie and Hale's faces on with the caption: "I love you both so so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know."

Ariana will no doubt have lots of tips for her brother after her own intimate wedding to Dalton last month. The couple wed at their home in Montecito, with reps for the singer confirming the news shortly after, telling People: "They got married.

Ariana married Dalton at their home in Montecito in May

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Ariana and Dalton got engaged in December after confirming their romance last May.

The star shared a series of snaps on Instagram, including one of her beautiful engagement ring, comprising of an oval diamond with a delicate pearl next to it, which she simply captioned: "Forever n then some."

