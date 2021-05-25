Ricki Lake reveals gorgeous $100K diamond ring three months after surprise engagement The former talk show star will wed fiancé Ross Burningham

Ricki Lake finally has an engagement ring three months after fiancé Ross Burningham popped the question – and it's gorgeous!

The former talk show star showed off her stunning new sparkler in a sweet photo with Ross on Instagram.

Ricki and Ross got engaged in February, but it appears it has taken until now for Ricki to find the perfect ring.

Posting a series of snaps to her Stories, Ricki was clearly ecstatic with her huge square-shaped diamond as she face-timed a number of friends to show off her new bling from Kevin's Gems in LA.

Ricki's ring appears to be four carats and is estimated to be worth around $100K "but possibly more depending on the quality of the stone," according to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro.

Ricki and Ross got engaged in February

Ricki also shared a snap standing in the jewellery store with Ross, holding up her left hand with glee. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Well, friends, he put a ring on it! #engaged to my magnificent king.

"I am officially the happiest woman in the land. My dear Ross, I choose you today and every day!"

Back in February, Ricki also took to Instagram to announce her engagement, writing: "Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged!

"This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human."

Ricki's ring is estimated to be worth at least $100K

She added: "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."

Ricki and Ross had been dating for around six months before they got engaged. The Hairspray star made their relationship Instagram official in December last year when she shared a selfie of the couple, writing: "LOVE."

Shortly after announcing their engagement, Ricki told People magazine: "Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives. Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come."

