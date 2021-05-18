Why Ariana Grande's diamond wedding ring is one of a kind The 7 rings singer had a surprise wedding over the weekend

Ariana Grande's fiancé Dalton Gomez designed the most stunning engagement ring for the singer when he popped the question in December 2020, so it's likely that the same thoughtfulness went into the wedding ring, too.

The couple surprised fans by marrying over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony at the couple's home in Montecito, California – with a small guest list of fewer than 20 people.

It has since been revealed that real estate agent Dalton presented Ariana with a custom platinum and diamond pave wedding band created by jeweller Jack Solow.

Although no photos have yet been released of the band, it will have been carefully crafted to sit next to Ariana's unique engagement ring.

The statement design consists of a large asymmetrically-set oval diamond and a delicate round pearl – which is not only her birthstone but is also believed to be from her grandparents.

In 2014, she tweeted a picture of a gold pearl ring, captioning it: "Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me."

Dalton Gomez gave Ariana custom engagement and wedding rings

Jack Solow previously told E! News: "Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted.

"He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring."

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito home

Bespoke engagement ring brand Taylor & Hart estimated the ring is around 3 carats with a 12mm-long diamond, and it could be worth up to £250k (about $355k).

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, previously gave HELLO! a similar valuation: "One of the most unique engagement rings I've ever seen. This avant-garde pairing should be applauded by the fashion world. I would estimate the value of this ring is north of $350,000."

