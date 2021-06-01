Ariana Grande’s wedding makeup artist is obsessed with the foundation Kim Kardashian can’t live without

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Ariana Grande looked gorgeous on her wedding day last month, and it appears her makeup artist relied on a cult favorite to help create the singer’s glam for it.

Ariana's wedding makeup artist, Ash K Holm, swears by Giorgio Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation for her celebrity clients, and although she didn’t confirm the details of the products she used for the Positions singer’s special day, Cosmopolitan said the foundation is Ash’s “go-to”.

Ariana looked gorgeous on her wedding day

The makeup guru has referred to it as a "dreamy foundation to use on anyone's skin" in the past, according to the mag, and she uses it regularly when she’s doing Kim Kardashian’s makeup. She has also said that it “melts into the skin,” gives “amazing coverage”.

The beauty product has been praised for its ultra-smooth consistency; it's creamy, lightweight, and buildable. We tracked it down at Saks Fifth Avenue and Selfridges.

Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation, $64/£44.00 Saks Fifth Avenue/Selfridges

Meghan Markle, Rebel Wilson, and Kylie Jenner are fans too.

Rebel’s makeup artist, Karin Darnell, broke down the details of a recent glam session with the Pitch Perfect star and listed Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation as the foundation she used to create the look.

Rebel’s makeup artist, Karin Darnell, used Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation for this glam look

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex’s makeup artist, Lydia F. Sellers, confirmed in 2018 that she used to apply the foundation on Meghan with a Beauty Blender sponge and explained: "Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation.'"

"It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on,” she continued.

Meghan's makeup artist, Lydia F. Sellers, used to use the foundation on her regularly as well

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has made it no secret that she’s totally obsessed with the medium coverage formula. Back in 2015, Kim told Into the Gloss she “loved” the foundation, and even panic tweeted that year when she thought that it had been discontinued.

Kim Kardashian "panic tweeted" years ago when she thought the foundation was discontinued

As for Ariana’s wedding to Dalton Gomez, reps for the singer confirmed the news of the marriage, telling People: "They got married.”

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Dalton and Ariana became engaged in December 2020.

