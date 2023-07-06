13 of the most romantic royal wedding kisses through history

It's International Kissing Day! See the best royal smooches, including the Prince and Princess of Wales

Although everyone wants to see the wedding dress first, there's no denying the second-best moment is when the royal bride and groom share their first kiss after saying "I do".

Members of royal families tend to keep PDAs at bay while in public – however, there is a huge exception when it comes to their wedding day.

From Prince William and Princess Kate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, these embraces live on as some of the most romantic in royal history.

In honour of International Kissing Day on 6 July, join us on this most romantic trip down memory lane as we remember the moments that melted our hearts...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018

© Getty Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor

Following their 19 May nuptials at St. George's Chapel, Prince Harry and Meghan kissed as soon as they exited the church to the cheers of the thousands who gathered to catch a glimpse of them.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, 2011

© Getty William kissed his royal bride Kate twice on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Following in the footsteps of his parents, Prince William shared a sweet kiss with his bride Kate when they stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony following their royal wedding on 29 April 2011.

Luckily for royal fans, the newlyweds kissed not once, but twice! Their big day was a huge affair, with around 1,900 guests invited to the religious ceremony and some 600 people then invited to a luncheon, which was hosted by the Queen.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, 2011

On 30 July 2011, Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, and rugby union player Mike Tindall sealed their union at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. Watch the moment the newlyweds kissed after their ceremony...

WATCH: Mike and Zara Tindall kiss after tying the knot

Their big day came three months after Prince William and Kate's royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2018

© Getty Eugenie and Jack are now parents to sons, August and Ernest

Royal bride Princess Eugenie and her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation of 800 people in October 2018. After their lavish royal wedding ceremony, they newlyweds shared a kiss on the West Steps of St George's Chapel after they waved at well-wishers who gathered outside the church.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston, 2019

© Getty Lady Gabriella Windsor is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter married financier Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2019. The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Harry were among the royals to see the newlyweds share their first kiss.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, 2004

The royal couple kissed on the balcony of Christian VII's palace after their Copenhagen wedding on 14 May 2004.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, 2002

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands waved to the crowd as he shared a kiss with his new wife, Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti on their wedding day in Amsterdam on 2 February 2002.

The then-prince ascended the Dutch throne following his mother Queen Beatrix's abdication in 2013. The couple now have three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

RELATED: Queen Maxima's dog steals the show during Dutch royal family's summer photoshoot

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 2001

© Getty Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby kiss at Oslo Cathedral

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year, having tied the knot at Oslo Cathedral on 25 August 2001. The couple shared a tender kiss after their nuptials, with the bride sweetly embracing her new husband.

MORE: Why Crown Princess Mette-Marit was known as modern Cinderella on wedding day

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill, 2013

© Getty Princess Madeleine wore a Valentino wedding dress

The joy was clear to see on Princess Madeleine and her new husband Chris' face, as they kissed after their wedding at the royal palace in Stockholm in June 2013.

SEE: Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares heartfelt 'private moments' from lavish wedding

Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling, 2010

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria wore a dress by Pär Engsheden

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel kissed as they left Storkyrkan Church after their wedding on 19 June 2010.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, 2011

© Getty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema are now expecting their third child

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck shared a tender kiss with his new wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, on the third day of their wedding celebrations in October 2011.

Prince Albert and Charlene Wittstock, 2011

© Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's wedding celebrations took place over three days

The royals married in a civil ceremony on 1 July 2011 and the following day they said "I do" for a second time in a religious wedding. They shared a sweet kiss - much to the delight of royal fans.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden, 2015

© Getty Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are now parents to three sons

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia kissed after their wedding in Stockholm's royal palace chapel, on 13 June 2015. Thousands of people lined the streets to witness the occasion.