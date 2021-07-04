Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spark secret marriage rumours with latest photo The 22-year-old star was wearing a wedding band…

It's no secret that Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn is seriously loved up with his stunning fiancée Nicola Peltz, but the 22-year old star made a romantic confession on Sunday that caused a stir with fans.

SEE: Nicola Peltz just proved fiancé Brooklyn has inherited David Beckham's romantic values

Taking to Instagram to post an intimate photo of himself with Nicola, the star was twinning with his partner as the duo both wore black baseball caps.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz get engaged

As the pair kissed in the intimate snap, Nicola's jaw-dropping £350k engagement ring dazzled on her finger as she wrapped her arms around Brooklyn's neck.

"She's my home" wrote Brooklyn, who has chosen to remain in the US with Nicola, despite his parents and three siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper Seven returning to the UK after the family spent lockdown in Miami with Nicola's parents.

The star sparked wedding rumours after taking a photo wearing a wedding band

Beady-eyed fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on Brooklyn's adorable caption – but many of them noticed this key detail.

"Are you married now then? Wedding band on left hand?" asked one fan, noticing a gold band on Brooklyn's left ring finger.

"Are you married!?" quizzed a second fan, whilst another sparked further speculation by writing: "Congratulations!".

The loved up pair got engaged in July 2020

Despite only dating for nine months before they got engaged last year, Brooklyn and Nicola are proving to be one of the cutest celebrity couples in show business right now – taking after David and Victoria who also got together in their 20s and celebrated their 22 year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

MORE: Victoria Beckham revealed she is missing her eldest son

READ: Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with adorable tribute to dad David Beckham

The couple haven't yet officially announced their marriage, nor have Victoria or David posted about their son's wedding celebrations. However, according to E! News, the couple just dropped more than $10 million on a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, suggesting the pair are set on settling down in the US longer term.

Read more HELLO! US stories here