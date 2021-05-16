Victoria Beckham revealed she is missing her eldest son Brooklyn in the sweetest way The fashion designer has a very close bond with her four children

Former Spice Girl and doting mum Victoria Beckham is missing her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, who is currently in the US and believed to be living in New York with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable polaroid photo with her 28.9 million followers, Victoria could be seen hugging a shirtless Brooklyn as she wrote "We miss you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannpeltz! (on photography duty!) kisses xx"

The star donned a glamorous silk kimono for the snap and appeared to be wearing a pair of under-eye sheet masks. Brooklyn revealed some of his many tattoos as he bared his torso for the adorable mother-and-son snap.

"We miss you so much!" wrote Nicola, who is soon to be VB's daughter-in-law after 22-year-old Brooklyn proposed in July last year.

Victoria posted a heartwarming photo of her and son Brooklyn

Fans rushed to the comments to support Victoria who is clearly missing her son. "Beautiful Mother and son photo! They're always our babies, even when they're fully grown" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Lovely photo of you and your first born. Hope you see him soon."

The Beckhams recently returned to the UK following a four month stay in the US where they were isolating. David Beckham and wife Victoria were believed to be staying in Miami in order to spend New Year's Eve with fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami.

Since their return to the UK the couple haven't seen their son, and it's not known when they'll be reunited again given the strict travel restrictions currently in place in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria has an incredibly close bond with all her children, and often takes to social media to share adorable snaps of her four children - Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and daughter Harper Seven.

The Beckham family share a very close bond

Just last week, the 47-year-old captured a hilarious mother-daughter exchange in a sweet video posted to her Instagram Story, where Harper could be heard off-camera asking mum Victoria what she was blending so early in the morning.

"Good morning mummy! What is that? Is it a frozen margarita?" asked the nine-year-old.

Stunned by daughter's hilarious assumption, Victoria gasped before saying: "It is 7.30 in the morning, it is not a frozen margarita, I am going to the gym!"

