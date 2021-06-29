Nicola Peltz just proved fiancé Brooklyn has inherited David Beckham's romantic values The loved up couple got engaged in July 2020

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz just proved that the football star's son has inherited his dad David's romantic streak, posting the sweetest photo of the 22-year-old to her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

In the adorable snap, Brooklyn can be seen bringing his partner a fresh cup of coffee topped with a strawberry – and our hearts are melting.

"Morning coffee with the cutest little strawberry @brooklynbeckham" penned Nicola, who was woken up by her fiancé with the breakfast treat before the curtains in her bedroom had even opened!

Despite only dating for nine months before they got engaged last year, Brooklyn and Nicola are proving to be one of the cutest celebrity couples in show business right now – taking after David and Victoria Beckham who also got together in their 20s and have been married ever since.

Brooklyn brought Nicola the sweetest breakfast in bed

It's no secret that the Beckhams are a tight-knit brood, and love to push the boat out for one another. Just last week, Victoria shared an adorable photo of David firing up the BBQ in the garden under an umbrella as he committed to cooking the family dinner despite the rainy British weather.

VB often takes to Instagram to share the adorable packed lunches David makes for their youngest daughter Harper for school. Cutting her cucumber snacks into tiny hearts and making her sandwiches into the shape of an 'H', it's easy to see where Brooklyn gets his loveable qualities from!

The pair announced their engagement on 11 July last year

Brooklyn and his Transformers actress fiancée share several tattoos in honour of each other, including Brooklyn's tribute to Nicola's grandmother who sadly passed away last year, and a poem dedicated to his love.

The romantic star has taken another leaf out of his dad's book, as David also has several tattoos dedicated to wife Victoria inked across his body.

