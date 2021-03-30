Surprisingly affordable celebrity wedding venues: Victoria Beckham, Michelle Keegan and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

You can count on the A-list to settle upon the most stunning locations for their weddings, and we've seen some incredible venues over the years. From the Beckhams to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Diamonds Factory has researched some of the most amazing celebrity nuptials – and the cost of their wedding venues just might surprise you!

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Out of all the venues in the study, the cheapest celebrity wedding venue to get married at is Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's location of choice, Hengrave Hall. The glorious Tudor mansion in Suffolk was where the couple held their reception – and both the interiors and the immaculate grounds provided a beautiful backdrop for them and their guests. You can hold your wedding here for prices starting at £123.57 per head.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake jetted off to sunny Italy to tie the knot – and you could do the same for a rather attractive price. The five-star hotel Borgo Egnazia in Sevelletri, Italy was the venue of choice for the happy couple – and it looked idyllic. Their wedding packages are available from £138.34 per person.

Victoria and David Beckham

Footballer David Beckham married Spice Girl star Victoria on 4 July 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. The venue has previously hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900, but despite its royal seal of approval, the prices are still pleasingly affordable. Their packages start from just £145 per person.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

That 70s Show stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said "I do" in California, opting for a private ceremony at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen. They kept their guestlist small to keep the affair low-key, and you could get married here from £146.71 per head.

At the other end of the scale, some celebrity venues are mega luxe – and the price tags show it.

Coming in at a whopping £2,075 per person is the Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, where Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner got married. They had guests like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, so we suppose they had to impressive!

The next most expensive is the Pelican Hill Resort, in California at £1,190 where Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley got married in 2019. Wow!

